Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Bharat NCAP Crash Test Images Leak Online; Results Expected To Be Out Soon

If true, it will be the first Maruti Suzuki model to be tested by Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP crash test images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara leaked.

Images reveal frontal and side impact tests performed on SUV.

Crash test results have not yet been officially announced by either Maruti or BNCAP.

Its rivals like the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun have scored five stars in Global NCAP.

The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) is India’s very own car assessment initiative that conducts crash tests on vehicles sold in the country, effectively replacing the Global NCAP in India. While the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari are the first cars tested under this new initiative, the Grand Vitara may be the first Maruti to be evaluated by BNCAP. Crash test images of the Grand Vitara have surfaced online, showing both frontal and side impact tests performed on the compact SUV.

There has been no official announcement from Maruti about the crash test results, nor have any images been posted on the BNCAP website. However, we expect the results to be released soon. Currently, we are unsure of the crash test rating for this SUV, but it is expected to perform well, given that the previous-gen Vitara Brezza, the same platform on which the Grand Vitara is based on, secured four stars in the Global NCAP test back in 2018.

Maruti had earlier confirmed sending at least three models for Bharat NCAP testing, and we had suspected the Grand Vitara to be one of them. If it scores a five-star rating, it will be the first Maruti car to do so and will help in boosting its sales by providing an additional plus point for buyers. We’ll have to wait for the official results, but until then share your predictions on the Grand Vitara’s BNCAP score in the comments below.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with two petrol engine options, a 103 PS 1.5-litre petrol coupled with a mild-hybrid system, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain. It gets features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. Safety features include, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera.

The Grand Vitara starts from Rs 10.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of the MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

