Maruti Fronx Crosses 2 Lakh Unit Sales Since Its Launch In 2023

Published On Oct 11, 2024 06:34 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

The last 1 lakh sales were achieved in the timespan of just over 7 months

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru are the top 5 markets for this subcompact crossover SUV.

Demand for the turbo-petrol variants of the Maruti Fronx have increased.

Comes with features like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and heads-up display.

Safety features include up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Fronx is a subcompact crossover SUV which made its market debut in April 2023. Owing to its Grand Vitara-inspired design, premium features, and multiple powertrain choices, the Fronx has become a popular choice among customers, consistently ranking among the top 10 best-selling cars each month. Now, in October 2024, Maruti has announced a significant milestone for the Fronx: it has found a place in the homes of 2 lakh customers since its inception.

The first 1 lakh sales came in the timespan of 10 months, while the next 1 lakh units were sold in just over 7 months. According to Maruti, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru are the top 5 markets for this subcompact crossover SUV. The automaker also noted an increase in demand for the turbo-petrol variants of the Fronx.

Also Check Out: Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched, Gets Added Accessories

Maruti Fronx: An Overview

Maruti’s subcompact crossover SUV comes with amenities like a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and auto AC. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

The Fronx is available with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options, where the former also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 90 PS 77.5 PS 100 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Price Range And Rivals

Maruti Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, while also being an alternative to micro SUVs like Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : FRONX AMT