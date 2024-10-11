All
Maruti Fronx Crosses 2 Lakh Unit Sales Since Its Launch In 2023

Published On Oct 11, 2024 06:34 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

The last 1 lakh sales were achieved in the timespan of just over 7 months

Maruti Fronx

  • Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru are the top 5 markets for this subcompact crossover SUV.

  • Demand for the turbo-petrol variants of the Maruti Fronx have increased.

  • Comes with features like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and heads-up display.

  • Safety features include up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

  • Priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Fronx is a subcompact crossover SUV which made its market debut in April 2023. Owing to its Grand Vitara-inspired design, premium features, and multiple powertrain choices, the Fronx has become a popular choice among customers, consistently ranking among the top 10 best-selling cars each month. Now, in October 2024, Maruti has announced a significant milestone for the Fronx: it has found a place in the homes of 2 lakh customers since its inception.

Maruti Fronx Rear

The first 1 lakh sales came in the timespan of 10 months, while the next 1 lakh units were sold in just over 7 months. According to Maruti, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru are the top 5 markets for this subcompact crossover SUV. The automaker also noted an increase in demand for the turbo-petrol variants of the Fronx.

Maruti Fronx: An Overview

Maruti Fronx Cabin

Maruti’s subcompact crossover SUV comes with amenities like a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and auto AC. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

The Fronx is available with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options, where the former also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

90 PS

77.5 PS

100 PS

Torque

113 Nm

98.5 Nm

148 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Price Range And Rivals

Maruti Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, while also being an alternative to micro SUVs like Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

