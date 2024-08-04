Maruti Ertiga And Renault Triber Global NCAP Crash Tests: New vs Old Compared

Published On Aug 04, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Ertiga

The Ertiga scored 3 stars in Global NCAP back in 2021, while the Triber had bagged a 4-star rating in 2018

The made-in-India Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber were recently crash tested at Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) under the #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative, and both MPVs came out with poor scores. The Triber got 2 stars under the new testing protocols, and the Ertiga got just one. However, both these models had already been tested before under the old norms, where the Maruti MPV scored 3 stars in 2021, and the Renault one came out with a 4 star rating back in 2018. Here is a comparison of the old and new crash tests of both these models.

Score Under Old Protocols

Tests Maruti Ertiga Renault Triber Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 9.25 points out of 17 11.62 points out of 17 Child Occupant Protection (COP) 25.16 points out of 49 27 points out of 49

Under the old protocols, both cars went through frontal offset impacts tests, and secured the aforementioned points.

The Ertiga got 3 stars in both AOP and COP, while the Triber got 4 stars in AOC and 3 stars in COP, resulting in an overall better safety rating.

The bodyshell integrity of both these MPVs was rated unstable after the tests, which means that they cannot withstand any further loading.

The tested cars had dual front airbags.

Score Under New Protocols

Tests Maruti Ertiga Renault Triber Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 23.63 points out of 34 22.29 points out of 34 Child Occupant Protection (COP) 19.40 points out of 49 19.99 points out of 49

Under the new and more stringent protocols, both MPVs went through frontal offset and side impact tests.

The Ertiga scored 1 star in AOP and 2 stars in COP, while the Triber secured 2 stars in both the tests.

The body shell integrity was, once again, rated unstable for both these models.

Even in the new tests, the tested units came only with dual front airbags.

Protection Offered (Adult Occupant)

Frontal Offset Impact Model Maruti Ertiga Renault Triber Test Old New Old New Driver Head Good Good Good Good Driver Neck Good Good Good Good Driver Chest Marginal Marginal Marginal Weak Driver Knee Marginal Marginal Marginal Marginal Driver Tibias Adequate Adequate Adequate Adequate Footwell Weak Weak Good Adequate Passenger Head Good Good Good Good Passenger Neck Good Good Good Good Passenger Chest Good Good Adequate Adequate Passenger Knee Marginal Marginal Good Good Passenger Tibias Adequate Adequate Adequate Adequate

For the Ertiga, protection offered to both the driver and the passenger remained the same under the old and new testing protocols.

However, for the Triber, the protection to the driver’s chest and footwell was better under the old norms.

Side Impact Model Maruti Ertiga Renault Triber Test Old New Old New Driver Head NA Good NA Good Driver Chest NA Adequate NA Weak Driver Abdomen NA Good NA Good Driver Pelvis NA Good NA Good

Under the new norms, both the MPVs also went through a side impact test, which played a major role in getting the new scores.

Apart from the chest, both models got good protection everywhere else.

Protection Offered (Child Occupant)

Maruti Ertiga

In the case of the 3-year-old, the child seat was mounted facing forward in the old test, and the head was protected during the impact. For the 18-month-old child, the child seat was mounted facing rearward, and it offered poor protection.

In the new tests, the position of the child seats remained the same as the old ones. For the 3-year-old child, the head was protected, but for the 18-month-old child, the head was unprotected during impact.

Renault Triber

In the old tests, the child seat for the 3-year old child was mounted facing forwards, and it was not able to protect the head during impact. In case of the 18-month-old child, the child seat was mounted facing rearward, which provided full protection.

In the new tests, the positions of the child seats were the same as the old ones, and the results were also the same.

Safety Features

Both the Triber and Ertiga have not been updated much in terms of safety features. Both come with dual-front airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

Both models also get side airbags in their top-spec variants. However, while the Ertiga comes with electronic stability program as standard, the Triber does not get that as standard in its African-spec version.

Conclusion

Based on the safety features and the performance in the tests, we can conclude that not much has changed in these cars. While they do come with up to 4 airbags now, the tested units in both cases only had dual front airbags.

However, electronic stability control has now become standard, which the African-spec Triber did not have, and the tests have become more stringent, which now require more points per star. The reason these two models have scored poorly under the new testing protocols is that while the tests and safety feature requirements were updated, the cars remained the same with no to little updates over the years.

For them to have a better score, both the Ertiga and Triber will need to make changes in their safety features and structural integrity.

