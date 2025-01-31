All
You Are Likely To Get These Features WIth The Base Variant Of The Maruti e Vitara

Modified On Jan 31, 2025 07:13 PM By Dipan for Maruti e Vitara

As per the leaks, the Maruti e Vitara is likely to be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha

Maruti e Vitara Delta variant features leaked

At the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Maruti showcased its first electric offering, the Maruti e Vitara. While its launch date is yet to be announced, some of the details regarding the variant-wise features have been leaked ahead of its launch. The leaks suggest that the e Vitara could be offered with three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. If the leaks are to be believed, the Maruti EV can come with a lot of features right from the base-spec Delta trim. Here is a detailed account of everything it can get:

Exterior

Maruti e Vitara headlights
Maruti e Vitara alloy wheels

The base Delta variant can come with LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lights, but could miss out on front fog lamps. It is also likely to feature 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, roof-mounted spoiler and turn indicators integrated into ORVMs. So on the outside, the base e Vitara could look more or less similar to the top-end variant. 

Interior, Features And Safety

Maruti e Vitara interior

While carrying a black and brown theme, the e Vitara Delta, as per the leak, can come with fabric seat upholstery but with a centre armrest for both front and rear passengers. It can also feature reclining and sliding rear seats and the same 2-spoke steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment and steering-mounted audio controls.

Maruti e Vitara touchscreen

On the features front, it can come with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents, multi-colour ambient lighting, day/night IRVM and multiple phone charging options. However, the Delta variant is likely to miss out on features like a panoramic glass roof, ventilated seats and wireless phone charger – probably limited to higher-end variants.

In terms of safety, the Delta variant will feature 7 airbags (as standard), ESC, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, an electronic parking brake and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. However, it is likely to miss out on features like a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Key Specifications Compared

Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Claimed Range

Maruti e Vitara

While the variant-wise powertrain option is yet to be confirmed, Maruti has confirmed that the e Vitara will get two battery pack options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack

49 kWh

61 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

Power

144 PS

174 PS

Torque

192.5 Nm

192.5 Nm

Claimed Range

TBA

Over 500 km

Drivetrain

Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

The Maruti e Vitara will be offered only with a front-wheel-drive setup. It’s possible that the base model could come with the smaller battery pack only. 

Expected Price And Rivals

Maruti e Vitara rear

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6.

