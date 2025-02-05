Maruti e Vitara variant wise features leaked

Online leaks suggest that the Maruti e Vitara could be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha

Details of the Maruti e Vitara were leaked on the internet recently which suggested that the carmaker’s first EV is likely to come in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Along with these, the possible variant-wise feature distribution was also leaked, which is as follows:

Maruti e Vitara Delta

Here’s what the entry-level Delta trim of the Maruti e Vitara brings to the table:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto LED headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Roof-mounted spoiler

18-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels Dual-tone interior

Fabric seat upholstery

Soft-touch material on door pad

2-spoke steering wheel

Front footwell illumination

LED boot light

Sliding and reclining rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with two cupholders 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Multi-colour Ambient lighting

PM 2.5 air filter

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Type-A and Type-C USB charger for front and rear seat chargers

12V charging socket on centre console

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Drive and Snow modes

Steering mounted controls 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Multiple speakers

Connected car tech 7 airbags (as standard)

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Rain sensing wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The table suggests that the Maruti e Vitara could pack in a lot of features right from its base-spec Delta variant. If the leaks are to be believed, it might come with LED lights all around, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC and sliding and reclining rear seats. The safety net could also be robust with features including 7 airbags (as standard), TPMS and front and rear parking sensors. That said, it might miss out on premium features like a glass roof, a wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera and ADAS, which is expected to be offered with the higher variants.

Maruti e Vitara Zeta

The mid-spec Zeta variant of the Maruti e Vitara could get the following amenities over the previous Delta variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Wireless phone charger None Reverse parking camera

If the leaks are to be believed, the Maruti e Vitara’s mid-spec Zeta variant could only get a wireless phone charger and a reverse parking camera in its feature array over the previous variant. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation regarding what the mid-spec variant will come packing.

Maruti e Vitara Alpha

The Maruti e Vitara’s fully-loaded Alpha variant could be offered with the following amenities over the previous two variants:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Front fog lamps

Dual-tone exterior colour options Semi-leatherette seat upholstery 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Fixed glass roof 10-speaker Infinity sound system (including a subwoofer) 360-degree camera

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

While the mid-spec Zeta variant packed only two more amenities over the entry-level Delta variant as per the leaks, the Alpha variant could get a lot of features. It can come with front fog lamps, a semi-leatherette seat upholstery and amenities including an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system. On the safety front, while it can come with a 360-degree camera, it could also be the variant that debuts ADAS tech for the carmaker.

Electric Powertrain Options

The Maruti e Vitara will get two battery pack options, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed Range TBA Over 500 km

Expected Prices And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti e Vitara are expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

