Maruti e Vitara Variant-wise Features Leaked
Modified On Feb 05, 2025 11:11 AM By Dipan for Maruti e Vitara
Online leaks suggest that the Maruti e Vitara could be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha
Details of the Maruti e Vitara were leaked on the internet recently which suggested that the carmaker’s first EV is likely to come in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Along with these, the possible variant-wise feature distribution was also leaked, which is as follows:
Maruti e Vitara Delta
Here’s what the entry-level Delta trim of the Maruti e Vitara brings to the table:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The table suggests that the Maruti e Vitara could pack in a lot of features right from its base-spec Delta variant. If the leaks are to be believed, it might come with LED lights all around, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC and sliding and reclining rear seats. The safety net could also be robust with features including 7 airbags (as standard), TPMS and front and rear parking sensors. That said, it might miss out on premium features like a glass roof, a wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera and ADAS, which is expected to be offered with the higher variants.
Maruti e Vitara Zeta
The mid-spec Zeta variant of the Maruti e Vitara could get the following amenities over the previous Delta variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
If the leaks are to be believed, the Maruti e Vitara’s mid-spec Zeta variant could only get a wireless phone charger and a reverse parking camera in its feature array over the previous variant. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation regarding what the mid-spec variant will come packing.
Maruti e Vitara Alpha
The Maruti e Vitara’s fully-loaded Alpha variant could be offered with the following amenities over the previous two variants:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
While the mid-spec Zeta variant packed only two more amenities over the entry-level Delta variant as per the leaks, the Alpha variant could get a lot of features. It can come with front fog lamps, a semi-leatherette seat upholstery and amenities including an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system. On the safety front, while it can come with a 360-degree camera, it could also be the variant that debuts ADAS tech for the carmaker.
Also Read: Maruti e Vitara Variant-wise Powertrain Options Detailed
Electric Powertrain Options
The Maruti e Vitara will get two battery pack options, the details of which are as follows:
|
Battery Pack
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
144 PS
|
174 PS
|
Torque
|
192.5 Nm
|
192.5 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
TBA
|
Over 500 km
Expected Prices And Rivals
Prices of the Maruti e Vitara are expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.
