All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Maruti e Vitara Variant-wise Features Leaked

Modified On Feb 05, 2025 11:11 AM By Dipan for Maruti e Vitara

  • 310 Views
  • Write a comment

Online leaks suggest that the Maruti e Vitara could be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha

Maruti e Vitara variant wise features leaked

Details of the Maruti e Vitara were leaked on the internet recently which suggested that the carmaker’s first EV is likely to come in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Along with these, the possible variant-wise feature distribution was also leaked, which is as follows:

Maruti e Vitara Delta

Here’s what the entry-level Delta trim of the Maruti e Vitara brings to the table:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto LED headlights with follow-me-home function

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Roof-mounted spoiler

  • 18-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Soft-touch material on door pad

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Front footwell illumination

  • LED boot light

  • Sliding and reclining rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with two cupholders

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Multi-colour Ambient lighting

  • PM 2.5 air filter

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Type-A and Type-C USB charger for front and rear seat chargers

  • 12V charging socket on centre console

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Drive and Snow modes

  • Steering mounted controls

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Multiple speakers

  • Connected car tech

  • 7 airbags (as standard)

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Maruti e Vitara Touchscreen

The table suggests that the Maruti e Vitara could pack in a lot of features right from its base-spec Delta variant. If the leaks are to be believed, it might come with LED lights all around, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC and sliding and reclining rear seats. The safety net could also be robust with features including 7 airbags (as standard), TPMS and front and rear parking sensors. That said, it might miss out on premium features like a glass roof, a wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera and ADAS, which is expected to be offered with the higher variants.

Maruti e Vitara Zeta

The mid-spec Zeta variant of the Maruti e Vitara could get the following amenities over the previous Delta variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • None

  • Wireless phone charger

  • None

  • Reverse parking camera

Maruti e Vitara wireless phone charger

If the leaks are to be believed, the Maruti e Vitara’s mid-spec Zeta variant could only get a wireless phone charger and a reverse parking camera in its feature array over the previous variant. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation regarding what the mid-spec variant will come packing.

Maruti e Vitara Alpha

Maruti e Vitara Dashboard

The Maruti e Vitara’s fully-loaded Alpha variant could be offered with the following amenities over the previous two variants:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Front fog lamps

  • Dual-tone exterior colour options

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Fixed glass roof

  • 10-speaker Infinity sound system (including a subwoofer)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Maruti e Vitara ADAS

While the mid-spec Zeta variant packed only two more amenities over the entry-level Delta variant as per the leaks, the Alpha variant could get a lot of features. It can come with front fog lamps, a semi-leatherette seat upholstery and amenities including an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system. On the safety front, while it can come with a 360-degree camera, it could also be the variant that debuts ADAS tech for the carmaker. 

Also Read: Maruti e Vitara Variant-wise Powertrain Options Detailed

Electric Powertrain Options

The Maruti e Vitara will get two battery pack options, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack

49 kWh

61 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

Power

144 PS

174 PS

Torque

192.5 Nm

192.5 Nm

Claimed Range

TBA

Over 500 km

Expected Prices And Rivals

Maruti e Vitara Exterior Image

Prices of the Maruti e Vitara are expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Maruti e Vitara

Explore More on Maruti e Vitara

space Image

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • New Variant
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs.18.90 - 26.90 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • New Variant
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs.21.90 - 30.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Rs.1 CrEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Mahindra XEV 4e
    Mahindra XEV 4e
    Rs.13 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Maruti e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs.17 - 22.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Electric Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Maruti e Vitara Variant-wise Features Leaked
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience