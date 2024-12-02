All
Maruti Dzire LXi vs Maruti Baleno Sigma: Which Base Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Dec 02, 2024 12:34 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire

Both base-spec Maruti cars come at a similar price, and get similar features and similar-capacity engine. We find out which is the better option

The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire debuted recently with a new engine and some segment-first features. It not only induces fierce competition in the sub-4m sedan segment but is also an alternative to some premium hatchbacks on sale. It has a similar pricing to the Maruti Baleno Sigma, one of India's bestselling hatchbacks. If you want a Maruti car and have around Rs 7 lakh at your disposal, but are torn between the base- variants of the Dzire and Baleno, here is a detailed comparison to check which offers better value.

Price

New Maruti Dzire LXi

Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory)

Maruti Baleno Sigma

Rs 6.66 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Baleno Sigma is Rs 13,000 more affordable than the entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Dzire.

Dimensions

New Maruti Dzire side

Dimensions

Maruti Dzire

Maruti Baleno

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3990 mm

+ 5 mm

Width

1735 mm

1745 mm

(- 10 mm)

Height

1525 mm

1500 mm

+ 25 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2520 mm

(- 70 mm)

Boot Space

382 litres

318 litres

+ 64 mm

maruti baleno

While the length and width of both cars are almost similar, it is the Baleno that has a bigger wheelbase, meaning that it can have a more spacious cabin. However, the Dzire is better for taller passengers as it has a better height than the Baleno. The Dzire also has a 64-litre larger boot space which can help you carry more cargo during weekend getaways.

taller, making it more suitable for taller passengers with ease.Powertrain Options

New Maruti Dzire new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

 

Maruti Dzire LXi

Maruti Baleno Sigma

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power

82 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

24.79 kmpl

22.35 kmpl

 Both the Dzire LXi and Baleno Sigma come with 1.2-litre petrol engines mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The difference is that the Dzire gets a three-cylinder engine while the Baleno has a four-cylinder mill. 

While the torque output of both cars is similar, it is the Baleno that produces a bit more power from its engine. The Dzire, on the other hand, outshines the Maruti hatchback by providing a better-claimed fuel efficiency.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Swift ZXi Plus MT: Which Variant To Buy?

Features

2024 Maruti Dzire Base LXi Variant

 

Maruti Dzire LXi

Maruti Baleno Sigma

Exterior

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 14-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Boot lip spoiler

  • Black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Black door handles

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Tailgate-mounted spoiler

  • Black ORVMsBlack door handles

Interior

  • Black and beige dual-tone cabin

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Fabric insert on door armrest

  • Centre cabin lamp

  • Adjustable front headrests

  • Black cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests on all seats

Comfort And Convenience

  • Analogue instrument cluster with multi-information display (MID)

  • All four power windows

  • Auto up-down and anti-pinch function for driver-side window

  • Manual AC

  • Keyless entry

  • 12V power socket for front passengers

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Analogue instrument cluster with MID

  • All four power windows

  • Auto up-down and anti-pinch function for driver-side window

  • Auto AC

  • Keyless entry

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Infotainment

  • None

  • None

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • 2 airbags

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ESP

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Brake assist

Maruti Baleno Sigma interior

Both Maruti offerings come with halogen-projector headlights, LED tail lights, and black ORVMs and door handles outside. Inside, both Baleno Sigma and Dzire LXi come with an analogue instrument cluster, fabric upholstery on seats and door armrests, and all four power windows. Safety features like rear defogger, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and reverse parking sensors are also common to both cars.

New Maruti Dzire has 6 airbags (as standard)

What is different though is that the Baleno gets bigger 15-inch steel wheels with covers, a black cabin theme, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and auto AC. However, the Dzire comes with six airbags (as standard) while the Baleno Sigma gets only two front airbags. 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire: Our Impressions Of Its Rear Seat Comfort

Verdict

Both the Maruti Dzire and Baleno are some of the best-selling cars in India. The price, powertrain, dimensions and feature list of both the cars are more or less similar. 

Maruti Baleno Sigma Variant

However, if we take a deep dive, we can find out that the Baleno Sigma is Rs 13,000 more affordable than the Dzire LXi. The base-spec Maruti hatchback also gets bigger steel wheels and features like auto AC and adjustable headrests on all seats which is not offered by the Dzire.

2024 Maruti Dzire Base LXi Variant

What the Dzire LXi offers, however, is six airbags as standard and a 5-star Global NCAP-rated crash safety rating which is a first for any Maruti car. It also gets almost all the basic features offered with the Baleno Sigma and also has a bigger boot space suitable for carrying a few more bags in it, making it a better option for long road trips. With all this on offer, we feel that the Dzire LXi justifies its RS 13,000 increment over the base-spec Baleno.

Which base-spec Maruti car between the Dzire LXi and Baleno Sigma will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

