Maruti Dzire LXi vs Maruti Baleno Sigma: Which Base Variant Should You Buy?

Both base-spec Maruti cars come at a similar price, and get similar features and similar-capacity engine. We find out which is the better option

The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire debuted recently with a new engine and some segment-first features. It not only induces fierce competition in the sub-4m sedan segment but is also an alternative to some premium hatchbacks on sale. It has a similar pricing to the Maruti Baleno Sigma, one of India's bestselling hatchbacks. If you want a Maruti car and have around Rs 7 lakh at your disposal, but are torn between the base- variants of the Dzire and Baleno, here is a detailed comparison to check which offers better value.

Price

New Maruti Dzire LXi Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory) Maruti Baleno Sigma Rs 6.66 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Baleno Sigma is Rs 13,000 more affordable than the entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Dzire.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Dzire Maruti Baleno Difference Length 3995 mm 3990 mm + 5 mm Width 1735 mm 1745 mm (- 10 mm) Height 1525 mm 1500 mm + 25 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2520 mm (- 70 mm) Boot Space 382 litres 318 litres + 64 mm

While the length and width of both cars are almost similar, it is the Baleno that has a bigger wheelbase, meaning that it can have a more spacious cabin. However, the Dzire is better for taller passengers as it has a better height than the Baleno. The Dzire also has a 64-litre larger boot space which can help you carry more cargo during weekend getaways.

taller, making it more suitable for taller passengers with ease.Powertrain Options

Maruti Dzire LXi Maruti Baleno Sigma Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 82 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.79 kmpl 22.35 kmpl

Both the Dzire LXi and Baleno Sigma come with 1.2-litre petrol engines mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The difference is that the Dzire gets a three-cylinder engine while the Baleno has a four-cylinder mill.

While the torque output of both cars is similar, it is the Baleno that produces a bit more power from its engine. The Dzire, on the other hand, outshines the Maruti hatchback by providing a better-claimed fuel efficiency.

Features

Maruti Dzire LXi Maruti Baleno Sigma Exterior Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights

14-inch steel wheels with covers

Shark fin antenna

Boot lip spoiler

Black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Black door handles Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Tailgate-mounted spoiler

Black ORVMsBlack door handles Interior Black and beige dual-tone cabin

Fabric seat upholstery

Fabric insert on door armrest

Centre cabin lamp

Adjustable front headrests Black cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests on all seats Comfort And Convenience Analogue instrument cluster with multi-information display (MID)

All four power windows

Auto up-down and anti-pinch function for driver-side window

Manual AC

Keyless entry

12V power socket for front passengers

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Analogue instrument cluster with MID

All four power windows

Auto up-down and anti-pinch function for driver-side window

Auto AC

Keyless entry

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Infotainment None None Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill-hold assist

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat mounts 2 airbags

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ESP

Hill-hold assist

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Brake assist

Both Maruti offerings come with halogen-projector headlights, LED tail lights, and black ORVMs and door handles outside. Inside, both Baleno Sigma and Dzire LXi come with an analogue instrument cluster, fabric upholstery on seats and door armrests, and all four power windows. Safety features like rear defogger, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and reverse parking sensors are also common to both cars.

What is different though is that the Baleno gets bigger 15-inch steel wheels with covers, a black cabin theme, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and auto AC. However, the Dzire comes with six airbags (as standard) while the Baleno Sigma gets only two front airbags.

Verdict

Both the Maruti Dzire and Baleno are some of the best-selling cars in India. The price, powertrain, dimensions and feature list of both the cars are more or less similar.

However, if we take a deep dive, we can find out that the Baleno Sigma is Rs 13,000 more affordable than the Dzire LXi. The base-spec Maruti hatchback also gets bigger steel wheels and features like auto AC and adjustable headrests on all seats which is not offered by the Dzire.

What the Dzire LXi offers, however, is six airbags as standard and a 5-star Global NCAP-rated crash safety rating which is a first for any Maruti car. It also gets almost all the basic features offered with the Baleno Sigma and also has a bigger boot space suitable for carrying a few more bags in it, making it a better option for long road trips. With all this on offer, we feel that the Dzire LXi justifies its RS 13,000 increment over the base-spec Baleno.

Which base-spec Maruti car between the Dzire LXi and Baleno Sigma will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

