Maruti Dzire LXi vs Maruti Baleno Sigma: Which Base Variant Should You Buy?
Modified On Dec 02, 2024 12:34 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire
- 884 Views
-
- Write a comment
Both base-spec Maruti cars come at a similar price, and get similar features and similar-capacity engine. We find out which is the better option
The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire debuted recently with a new engine and some segment-first features. It not only induces fierce competition in the sub-4m sedan segment but is also an alternative to some premium hatchbacks on sale. It has a similar pricing to the Maruti Baleno Sigma, one of India's bestselling hatchbacks. If you want a Maruti car and have around Rs 7 lakh at your disposal, but are torn between the base- variants of the Dzire and Baleno, here is a detailed comparison to check which offers better value.
Price
|
New Maruti Dzire LXi
|
Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory)
|
Maruti Baleno Sigma
|
Rs 6.66 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The base-spec Baleno Sigma is Rs 13,000 more affordable than the entry-level LXi variant of the Maruti Dzire.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti Dzire
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3990 mm
|
+ 5 mm
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1745 mm
|
(- 10 mm)
|
Height
|
1525 mm
|
1500 mm
|
+ 25 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2520 mm
|
(- 70 mm)
|
Boot Space
|
382 litres
|
318 litres
|
+ 64 mm
While the length and width of both cars are almost similar, it is the Baleno that has a bigger wheelbase, meaning that it can have a more spacious cabin. However, the Dzire is better for taller passengers as it has a better height than the Baleno. The Dzire also has a 64-litre larger boot space which can help you carry more cargo during weekend getaways.
taller, making it more suitable for taller passengers with ease.Powertrain Options
|
Maruti Dzire LXi
|
Maruti Baleno Sigma
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
113 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
24.79 kmpl
|
22.35 kmpl
Both the Dzire LXi and Baleno Sigma come with 1.2-litre petrol engines mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The difference is that the Dzire gets a three-cylinder engine while the Baleno has a four-cylinder mill.
While the torque output of both cars is similar, it is the Baleno that produces a bit more power from its engine. The Dzire, on the other hand, outshines the Maruti hatchback by providing a better-claimed fuel efficiency.
Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Swift ZXi Plus MT: Which Variant To Buy?
Features
|
Maruti Dzire LXi
|
Maruti Baleno Sigma
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Both Maruti offerings come with halogen-projector headlights, LED tail lights, and black ORVMs and door handles outside. Inside, both Baleno Sigma and Dzire LXi come with an analogue instrument cluster, fabric upholstery on seats and door armrests, and all four power windows. Safety features like rear defogger, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and reverse parking sensors are also common to both cars.
What is different though is that the Baleno gets bigger 15-inch steel wheels with covers, a black cabin theme, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and auto AC. However, the Dzire comes with six airbags (as standard) while the Baleno Sigma gets only two front airbags.
Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire: Our Impressions Of Its Rear Seat Comfort
Verdict
Both the Maruti Dzire and Baleno are some of the best-selling cars in India. The price, powertrain, dimensions and feature list of both the cars are more or less similar.
However, if we take a deep dive, we can find out that the Baleno Sigma is Rs 13,000 more affordable than the Dzire LXi. The base-spec Maruti hatchback also gets bigger steel wheels and features like auto AC and adjustable headrests on all seats which is not offered by the Dzire.
What the Dzire LXi offers, however, is six airbags as standard and a 5-star Global NCAP-rated crash safety rating which is a first for any Maruti car. It also gets almost all the basic features offered with the Baleno Sigma and also has a bigger boot space suitable for carrying a few more bags in it, making it a better option for long road trips. With all this on offer, we feel that the Dzire LXi justifies its RS 13,000 increment over the base-spec Baleno.
Which base-spec Maruti car between the Dzire LXi and Baleno Sigma will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Maruti Dzire AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful