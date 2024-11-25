2024 Maruti Dzire: Our Impressions Of Its Rear Seat Comfort

The Maruti Dzire gets the basics of a comfortable rear-seat experience right, with adjustable headrests for side passengers and a centre armrest with two cupholders

The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire recently went on sale, with prices starting from Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Being a sedan, it is expected to have rear-seat comfort as its core strength. But does it live up to that reputation? To find out, we recently had the Dzire with us, letting us spend significant time on the rear seats to see how well it delivers on its promise.

What Did We Find?

In our test, we found that the rear seat provides good knee room, and there is enough space under the front seats to rest your feet comfortably. The backrest angle is neither too upright nor too reclined, making it suitable for long journeys. However, the sloping roofline and the inclusion of a sunroof reduce headroom at the back. While shorter passengers should have no trouble, passengers over 6 feet tall may find it cramped.

The Dzire also ships large windows and a beige-themed interior, making the cabin feel open and airy. However, the large front headrests tend to block the view of rear passengers.

Features for the rear include adjustable headrests for the side passengers, a centre armrest with cupholders, AC vents with a blower control, a smartphone storage area, and both USB and Type-C charging ports. For safety, all passengers get 3-point seatbelts, and there are ISOFIX child seat anchors for securing child seats.

Other Features On Board

Maruti has equipped the 2024 Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, an analogue driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It also gets a segment-first single-pane sunroof.

Its safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist and rear parking sensors. It also gets a 360-degree camera (segment-first), ISOFIX child seat mounts and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Maruti Dzire borrows the current-spec Swift’s 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It also gets a petrol+CNG option. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km per kg

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Price Range And Rivals

Prices of the 2024 Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It squares off against other sub-4m sedans like the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. It will also compete with the 2024 Honda Amaze which will be introduced on December 4.

