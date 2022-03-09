Modified On Mar 09, 2022 12:09 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift Dzire

As it turns out, the Dzire is the costliest but the most fuel-efficient of the three

Maruti recently launched the Dzire CNG, the third sedan in its segment to get the cleaner fuel option. It’s priced from Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) onwards, making it Rs 95,000 more expensive than the corresponding petrol variants.

The Dzire CNG competes with the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. The Aura was the first one to get an optional CNG and recently, Tata also introduced it on the Tigor. So here’s a specification comparison between the three subcompact sedans’ CNG variants:

Variants And Prices

Maruti Dzire Tata Tigor Hyundai Aura VXI - Rs 8.14 lakh XZ - Rs 7.69 lakh S - Rs 7.74 lakh ZXI - Rs 8.82 lakh XZ Plus - Rs 8.29 lakh -

The Dzire and Tigor CNGs can be had in two variants, while the Aura gets it only with its mid-spec S variant. However, the Aura and the Tigor’s entry-level CNG variants are nearly Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000 more affordable than the Dzire. As for the latter’s top-spec ZXI CNG, it is nearly 53,000 more expensive than the Tigor XZ Plus.

Engine Specifications

Specs Dzire Tigor Aura Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 77PS 73.4PS 69PS Torque 98.5Nm 95Nm 95.2Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Capacity - 60 litres 65 litres

The Maruti Dzire CNG is the most powerful among its rivals, making 2.6PS and 8PS more than the Tigor and the Aura – on paper. The torque figures are best-in-class too. Do note that the Tigor gets a three-cylinder petrol engine, while the others get a four-cylinder unit. All come with a 5-speed manual as standard.

Fuel Economy

Dzire Tigor Aura 31.12km/kg 26.49km/kg 28km/kg

The Maruti Dzire is again the leader among its rivals here with claimed fuel efficiency figure. It offers 31.12km/kg, which is around 4.5km/kg more than the Tigor and about 3km/kg more than the Aura.

Variant-wise Features

Dzire Tigor Aura VXI Steel wheels

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Bluetooth-enabled infotainment

Steering-mounted audio controls

Rear center armrest

Height-adjustable driver’s seat XZ Steel wheels

Front fog lamps

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Bluetooth-enabled infotainment

Steering-mounted audio controls

Rear center armrest

Digital instrument cluster

Push-button start/stop S Steel wheels

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Bluetooth-enabled infotainment

Steering-mounted audio controls

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Front fog lamps ZXI (Gains over VXI): Alloy wheels

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Push-button start-stop

Automatic AC XZ Plus (Gains Over XZ) Automatic projector headlamps

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear parking camera

Auto-fold ORVMs

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic AC

Driver seat-height adjust

Of the three, it’s the Tigor that’s the most feature-laden entry-level CNG and also the most affordable. The Aura CNG has a disadvantage now that it is sold in a single variant only. Among top-spec variants, the Tigor fares better than the Dzire, featuring automatic projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, and a rear parking camera, over and above the Maruti.

