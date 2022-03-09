Maruti Dzire CNG Vs Tata Tigor CNG Vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engine Specs, Mileage, And Prices Compared
Modified On Mar 09, 2022 12:09 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift Dzire
As it turns out, the Dzire is the costliest but the most fuel-efficient of the three
Maruti recently launched the Dzire CNG, the third sedan in its segment to get the cleaner fuel option. It’s priced from Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) onwards, making it Rs 95,000 more expensive than the corresponding petrol variants.
The Dzire CNG competes with the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. The Aura was the first one to get an optional CNG and recently, Tata also introduced it on the Tigor. So here’s a specification comparison between the three subcompact sedans’ CNG variants:
Variants And Prices
Maruti Dzire
Tata Tigor
Hyundai Aura
VXI - Rs 8.14 lakh
XZ - Rs 7.69 lakh
S - Rs 7.74 lakh
ZXI - Rs 8.82 lakh
XZ Plus - Rs 8.29 lakh
-
The Dzire and Tigor CNGs can be had in two variants, while the Aura gets it only with its mid-spec S variant. However, the Aura and the Tigor’s entry-level CNG variants are nearly Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000 more affordable than the Dzire. As for the latter’s top-spec ZXI CNG, it is nearly 53,000 more expensive than the Tigor XZ Plus.
Engine Specifications
Specs
Dzire
Tigor
Aura
Engine
1.2-litre petrol
1.2-litre petrol
1.2-litre petrol
Power
77PS
73.4PS
69PS
Torque
98.5Nm
95Nm
95.2Nm
Transmission
5-speed manual
5-speed manual
5-speed manual
Capacity
-
60 litres
65 litres
The Maruti Dzire CNG is the most powerful among its rivals, making 2.6PS and 8PS more than the Tigor and the Aura – on paper. The torque figures are best-in-class too. Do note that the Tigor gets a three-cylinder petrol engine, while the others get a four-cylinder unit. All come with a 5-speed manual as standard.
Fuel Economy
Dzire
Tigor
Aura
31.12km/kg
26.49km/kg
28km/kg
The Maruti Dzire is again the leader among its rivals here with claimed fuel efficiency figure. It offers 31.12km/kg, which is around 4.5km/kg more than the Tigor and about 3km/kg more than the Aura.
Variant-wise Features
Dzire
Tigor
Aura
VXI
XZ
S
ZXI (Gains over VXI):
XZ Plus (Gains Over XZ)
Of the three, it’s the Tigor that’s the most feature-laden entry-level CNG and also the most affordable. The Aura CNG has a disadvantage now that it is sold in a single variant only. Among top-spec variants, the Tigor fares better than the Dzire, featuring automatic projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, and a rear parking camera, over and above the Maruti.
