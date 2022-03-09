HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Dzire CNG Vs Tata Tigor CNG Vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engine Specs, Mileage, And Prices Compared
Maruti Dzire CNG Vs Tata Tigor CNG Vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engine Specs, Mileage, And Prices Compared

Modified On Mar 09, 2022 12:09 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift Dzire

As it turns out, the Dzire is the costliest but the most fuel-efficient of the three 

maruti dzire vs tata tigor vs hyundai aura

Maruti recently launched the Dzire CNG, the third sedan in its segment to get the cleaner fuel option. It’s priced from Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) onwards, making it Rs 95,000 more expensive than the corresponding petrol variants. 

The Dzire CNG competes with the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. The Aura was the first one to get an optional CNG and recently, Tata also introduced it on the Tigor. So here’s a specification comparison between the three subcompact sedans’ CNG variants: 

Variants And Prices

New Maruti Dzire rear

Maruti Dzire

Tata Tigor

Hyundai Aura

VXI - Rs 8.14 lakh

XZ - Rs 7.69 lakh

S - Rs 7.74 lakh

ZXI - Rs 8.82 lakh

XZ Plus - Rs 8.29 lakh

-

The Dzire and Tigor CNGs can be had in two variants, while the Aura gets it only with its mid-spec S variant. However, the Aura and the Tigor’s entry-level CNG variants are nearly Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000 more affordable than the Dzire. As for the latter’s top-spec ZXI CNG, it is nearly 53,000 more expensive than the Tigor XZ Plus. 

Engine Specifications

Tata Begins Deliveries Of The Tiago And Tigor CNG

Specs

Dzire

Tigor

Aura

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

Power

77PS

73.4PS

69PS

Torque

98.5Nm

95Nm

95.2Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual

5-speed manual

5-speed manual

Capacity

-

60 litres

65 litres

The Maruti Dzire CNG is the most powerful among its rivals, making 2.6PS and 8PS more than the Tigor and the Aura – on paper. The torque figures are best-in-class too. Do note that the Tigor gets a three-cylinder petrol engine, while the others get a four-cylinder unit. All come with a 5-speed manual as standard. 

Fuel Economy

Dzire

Tigor

Aura

31.12km/kg

26.49km/kg

28km/kg

The Maruti Dzire is again the leader among its rivals here with claimed fuel efficiency figure. It offers 31.12km/kg, which is around 4.5km/kg more than the Tigor and about 3km/kg more than the Aura. 

Variant-wise Features

maruti dzire vs tata tigor vs hyundai aura

Dzire

Tigor

Aura

VXI

  • Steel wheels

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Bluetooth-enabled infotainment

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Rear center armrest

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

XZ

  • Steel wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Bluetooth-enabled infotainment

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Rear center armrest

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Push-button start/stop

S

  • Steel wheels

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Bluetooth-enabled infotainment

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front fog lamps

ZXI (Gains over VXI): 

  • Alloy wheels

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Push-button start-stop

  • Automatic AC

XZ Plus (Gains Over XZ)

  • Automatic projector headlamps

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Rear parking camera

  • Auto-fold ORVMs

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Automatic AC

  • Driver seat-height adjust

  

maruti dzire vs tata tigor vs hyundai aura

Of the three, it’s the Tigor that’s the most feature-laden entry-level CNG and also the most affordable. The Aura CNG has a disadvantage now that it is sold in a single variant only. Among top-spec variants, the Tigor fares better than the Dzire, featuring  automatic projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, and a rear parking camera, over and above the Maruti. 

Read More on : Maruti Swift Dzire on road price

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift Dzire

