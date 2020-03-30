Maruti Dzire 2020 Variants In Images: LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI+

Modified On Mar 30, 2020 11:21 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Dzire

The absence of a variant badge on the bootlid can make it difficult to guess what variant of the Dzire you are looking at. Here are some visual cues to help

The Maruti Dzire, which is offered only with a petrol engine now, is available in four variants. They are priced between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). Barring the base LXI variant, all variants of the Dzire get the option of an AMT transmission. The car you would have seen in our road test or first drive reviews is the top-spec variant of the Dzire -- the lower variants look quite different. So, here we bring you the interior and exterior pictures of all the variants, while highlighting the differences between them.

Maruti Dzire LXI

The base variant of the Dzire gets 14-inch steel wheels. The weather strip on the window sill of the doors is black. Look at the Dzire from the back and you will see that part of the tail lamps gets LED elements. There is also a high-mounted LED stop lamp.

On the inside, things appear a little more plain jane. The instrument cluster doesn’t have a tachometer. The AC is manual, there are no faux wooden trims on the dashboard, steering wheel or doors, and Maruti isn’t offering a music system of any sort in the base variant either.

Maruti Dzire VXI

In this variant, the Dzire gets significant upgrades on the outside. The door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) are body-coloured and the latter now even get turn indicators. The steel wheels remain in place but Maruti is now offering wheel covers for them.

On the inside too you will spot major changes. Firstly, there is now an infotainment system in place, but it lacks a touchscreen. You get chrome accents on the centre console, gear lever and steering wheel. You will also find a faux wooden trim on the dashboard and steering wheel. Apart from that, the instrument cluster now gets a tachometer, there is fabric on the door pads, and the co-driver’s sun-visor gets a vanity mirror.

Maruti Dzire ZXI

Move onto the Z category and you’ll see that Maruti has replaced the steel wheels with alloy wheels. The weather strip on the doors is now finished in chrome, instead of black. There are fog lamps in the front with a chrome garnish surrounding them. The door handles now get passive keyless entry buttons. Look at it from the back and you’ll see that Maruti has thrown in a rear defogger as well.

You now get a touchscreen in the Dzire, one that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay both. It is complemented by steering-mounted audio controls. The ignition key slot has now been replaced by a push button to start/stop the engine. One of the most important changes here is the appearance of automatic climate control. What’s more, the steering wheel gets a leather wrap, upping the premium quotient of the interior.

Maruti Dzire ZXI+

If you are aiming for the top variant, the smoked LED projector headlamps and DRLs will definitely set your car apart from the rest of the Dzire’s variants. The alloy wheels on the top-spec are machine finished. Pay close attention to the rear and you’ll notice the addition of a reversing camera.

The only inside the cabin is the presence of cruise control buttons on the right side of the steering wheel.

