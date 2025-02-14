Maruti Brezza Now Gets Improved Safety With 6 Airbags As Standard

Earlier, the Maruti Brezza got 6 airbags only in its top-spec ZXI+ variant

No other changes have been made to its feature set.

Other safety features include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

It also comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and a single-pane sunroof.

Powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Also available with an optional CNG powertrain, which makes 88 PS.

Priced from Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Brezza, one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in the country, recently became dearer by up to Rs 20,000. Following this upward price revision, it gets a small but significant update to its safety kit, offering 6 airbags as standard across the board. It must be noted that the Brezza earlier got 6 airbags only in the top-end ZXI+ variant.

Before the new-generation Dzire was tested, the Brezza was considered as the safest offering from Maruti’s stable with a four star safety rating from Global NCAP back in 2018. With this safety update, could the Brezza get a 5 star safety rating? Only time can tell this answer.

Other Safety Features On Offer

Maruti has equipped the Brezza with a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, rear defogger, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Comfort And Convenience Features

Features on board the Brezza includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a sunroof, wireless phone charging, an Arkmays-tuned 6-speaker setup (including 2 tweeters) and paddle shifters (AT variants). Additional features include cruise control, a heads-up display, automatic AC with rear vents, keyless entry and auto headlamps.

Powertrain Options With The Brezza

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV come with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre petrol+CNG 103 PS 88 PS 137 Nm 121.5 Nm 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 5-speed MT

*AT: Torque converter automatic transmission

MT: Manual transmission

Price And Rivals

After the recent price revision, the prices for the Maruti Brezza range between Rs 8.54 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

