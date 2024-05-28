Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige: Which 7-seater SUV Should You Buy?
Published On May 28, 2024 03:07 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV700
Both SUVs offer a petrol powertrain, space for 7 people, and a fairly equipped features list for around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select (or AX5 S) was launched recently as the SUV’s most affordable 7-seater variant and its closest competition is the base-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar, which is priced in the same ballpark. With the two variants priced closely, you might be wondering which variant should be your pick. We help you figure it out:
Price
|
Price Ex-showroom
|
Variant
|
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S
|
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo
|
Manual
|
Rs 16.89 lakh
|
Rs 16.77 lakh
|
Automatic
|
Rs 18.49 lakh
|
-
The mid-spec XUV700 AX5 S comes with both manual and automatic powertrain options and the automatic carries a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh. The Alcazar Prestige, on the other hand, is slightly more affordable than the XUV700, but only comes with a manual transmission.
Powertrain
|
Specification
|
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S
|
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
200 PS
|
160 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT, 6AT
|
6MT
The XUV700 gets a larger and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, while the Alcazar misses out on an automatic with this variant.
Both also come with diesel engines. The XUV700 gets a 185 PS 2.2-litre unit, while the Alcazar offers a 116 PS 1.5-litre unit, with both engines getting manual and automatic transmission options as well. But the Mahindra SUV is ahead of the Hyundai in terms of performance figures, due to its larger-capacity engine.
Features
|
Features
|
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S
|
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
The Alcazar’s base-spec variant is better equipped than the mid-spec XUV700 in a lot of design, cabin, features, and safety. The only thing the XUV700 holds over the Alcazar is a better infotainment package, a bigger driver’s display, and wireless smartphone connectivity.
Which One To Buy?
Out of these two models, and these specific variants, the Alcazar is the overall better choice and picking it makes more sense as it is a more premium and a better equipped offering for the same price. Also, while the XUV700 is longer, wider and taller, the Alcazar is the one with a longer wheelbase, which should result in more space inside the cabin.
However, if you prioritise performance or the convenience of an automatic transmission over everything else, then the XUV700 will be better for you as it offers a more powerful turbo-petrol engine along with a 6-speed automatic and a loaded equipment list, that too at this price. So which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.
