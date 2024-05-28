Published On May 28, 2024 03:07 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV700

Both SUVs offer a petrol powertrain, space for 7 people, and a fairly equipped features list for around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select (or AX5 S) was launched recently as the SUV’s most affordable 7-seater variant and its closest competition is the base-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar, which is priced in the same ballpark. With the two variants priced closely, you might be wondering which variant should be your pick. We help you figure it out:

Price

Price Ex-showroom Variant Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo Manual Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 16.77 lakh Automatic Rs 18.49 lakh -

The mid-spec XUV700 AX5 S comes with both manual and automatic powertrain options and the automatic carries a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh. The Alcazar Prestige, on the other hand, is slightly more affordable than the XUV700, but only comes with a manual transmission.

Powertrain

Specification Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 200 PS 160 PS Torque 380 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT

The XUV700 gets a larger and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, while the Alcazar misses out on an automatic with this variant.

Both also come with diesel engines. The XUV700 gets a 185 PS 2.2-litre unit, while the Alcazar offers a 116 PS 1.5-litre unit, with both engines getting manual and automatic transmission options as well. But the Mahindra SUV is ahead of the Hyundai in terms of performance figures, due to its larger-capacity engine.

Features

Features Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo Exterior Halogen headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Flush-fitting door handles LED headlights

LED tail lights

LED DRLs

17-inch alloy wheels

Rear spoiler Interior Fabric upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all window seat passengers

Front centre armrest with storage

2nd row centre armrest with cupholders

2nd row 60:40 split

One touch tumble for the 2nd row

3rd row 50:50 split Dual-tone interiors

Fabric upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Height adjustable headrests for all passengers

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest

2nd row sliding seats

2nd row 60:40 split

One touch tumble for the 2nd row

3rd row 50:50 split Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Amazon Alexa integration

Built-in online navigation

Connected car tech

6-speaker sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

7-inch digital driver’s display

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Built-in online navigation

Connected car tech

6-speaker sound system Comfort & Convenience Automatic climate control

AC vents in all 3 rows

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Follow me home headlights

Panoramic sunroof

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Push button start/stop 64 colour ambient lighting

Automatic climate control

AC vents in all 3 rows

Cruise control

Panoramic sunroof

Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

Push button start/stop

Follow me home headlights Safety Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill start assist

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

ISOFIX child seat anchors

The Alcazar’s base-spec variant is better equipped than the mid-spec XUV700 in a lot of design, cabin, features, and safety. The only thing the XUV700 holds over the Alcazar is a better infotainment package, a bigger driver’s display, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Which One To Buy?

Out of these two models, and these specific variants, the Alcazar is the overall better choice and picking it makes more sense as it is a more premium and a better equipped offering for the same price. Also, while the XUV700 is longer, wider and taller, the Alcazar is the one with a longer wheelbase, which should result in more space inside the cabin.

However, if you prioritise performance or the convenience of an automatic transmission over everything else, then the XUV700 will be better for you as it offers a more powerful turbo-petrol engine along with a 6-speed automatic and a loaded equipment list, that too at this price. So which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

