Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige: Which 7-seater SUV Should You Buy?

Published On May 28, 2024 03:07 PM

Both SUVs offer a petrol powertrain, space for 7 people, and a fairly equipped features list for around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige: Specifications Compared

The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select (or AX5 S) was launched recently as the SUV’s most affordable 7-seater variant and its closest competition is the base-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar, which is priced in the same ballpark. With the two variants priced closely, you might be wondering which variant should be your pick. We help you figure it out:

Price

Hyundai Alcazar

Price Ex-showroom

Variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo

Manual

Rs 16.89 lakh

Rs 16.77 lakh

Automatic

Rs 18.49 lakh

-

The mid-spec XUV700 AX5 S comes with both manual and automatic powertrain options and the automatic carries a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh. The Alcazar Prestige, on the other hand, is slightly more affordable than the XUV700, but only comes with a manual transmission.

Powertrain

Mahindra XUV700 Turbo-petrol Engine

Specification

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

200 PS

160 PS

Torque

380 Nm

253 Nm

Transmission

6MT, 6AT

6MT

The XUV700 gets a larger and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, while the Alcazar misses out on an automatic with this variant.

Also Read: 7 Most Affordable 7-Seater SUVs In India That Are Perfect For Your Big Family

Both also come with diesel engines. The XUV700 gets a 185 PS 2.2-litre unit, while the Alcazar offers a 116 PS 1.5-litre unit,  with both engines getting manual and automatic transmission options as well. But the Mahindra SUV is ahead of the Hyundai in terms of performance figures, due to its larger-capacity engine.

Features

Hyundai Alcazar Cabin

Features

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Turbo

Exterior

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

  • Flush-fitting door handles

  • LED headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • LED DRLs

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Rear spoiler

Interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests for all window seat passengers

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • 2nd row centre armrest with cupholders

  • 2nd row 60:40 split

  • One touch tumble for the 2nd row

  • 3rd row 50:50 split

  • Dual-tone interiors

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Height adjustable headrests for all passengers

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest

  • 2nd row sliding seats

  • 2nd row 60:40 split

  • One touch tumble for the 2nd row

  • 3rd row 50:50 split

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Amazon Alexa integration

  • Built-in online navigation

  • Connected car tech

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Built-in online navigation

  • Connected car tech

  • 6-speaker sound system

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic climate control

  • AC vents in all 3 rows

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Follow me home headlights

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Push button start/stop

  • 64 colour ambient lighting

  • Automatic climate control

  • AC vents in all 3 rows

  • Cruise control

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push button start/stop

  • Follow me home headlights

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

The Alcazar’s base-spec variant is better equipped than the mid-spec XUV700 in a lot of design, cabin, features, and safety. The only thing the XUV700 holds over the Alcazar is a better infotainment package, a bigger driver’s display, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Which One To Buy?

Hyundai Alcazar

Out of these two models, and these specific variants, the Alcazar is the overall better choice and picking it makes more sense as it is a more premium and a better equipped offering for the same price. Also, while the XUV700 is longer, wider and taller, the Alcazar is the one with a longer wheelbase, which should result in more space inside the cabin.

However, if you prioritise performance or the convenience of an automatic transmission over everything else, then the XUV700 will be better for you as it offers a more powerful turbo-petrol engine along with a 6-speed automatic and a loaded equipment list, that too at this price. So which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

