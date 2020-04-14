Mahindra’s Sanitizer Ready For Production. Expands Face Shield Assembly

Published On Apr 14, 2020 04:21 PM By Sonny

The Indian carmaker continues to aid coronavirus relief efforts

The coronavirus pandemic continues as do the efforts to combat it. Mahindra has been among the most visibly busy car brands looking to help with the relief efforts. In its latest update, Mahindra has begun production of its new hand sanitizer and has started the assembly of face shields at another one of its facilities.

It was just last week that Mahindra got the regulatory clearances to start making sanitizers . It is being produced by one of the agro-chemical verticals under the Mahindra group and will help meet the demand for hand sanitizers which are currently in short supply.

The Mahindra facility in Pithampur has now started assembling face shields too.These are the same face shields that are also being assembled at Mahindra’s Kandivali facility in Mumbai . The Pithampur plant is also using its kitchen to serve over a thousand meal packets as are other Mahindra kitchens across India.

The Indian carmaker is also working on its affordable ventilator design to assist the healthcare systems. Other auto industry brands across the world are also working on ways to assist their health organisations in the battle against COVID-19.