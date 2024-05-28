Modified On May 28, 2024 11:40 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Despite sitting in different SUV segments, these models in these variants are similarly priced in both manual and automatic forms, but one of them is clearly more value for money

The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO brings exciting new premium features to the sub-4m SUV segment. It even gets features from a segment above. But does the 3XO actually offer better value than a similarly priced compact SUV? Well, the Volkswagen Taigun is one such contender that also offers a turbo-petrol engine and handy features for the price of a top-spec petrol-powered XUV 3XO. But which of these makes more sense in terms of value offered? Let’s find out.

Price

Ex-showroom Price Variant Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L Volkswagen Taigun Highline Manual Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.88 lakh Automatic Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 15.43 lakh

Both the XUV 3XO AX7 L and Taigun Highline are similarly priced and the premium they have for their automatic variants compared to the manual is also in the same ballpark. That said, the 3XO is priced slightly higher.

Powertrain

Specification Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L Volkswagen Taigun Highline Engine 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 130 PS 115 PS Torque 230 Nm 178 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT

While both cars offer the same transmission options, the XUV 3XO comes with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, which is good for those who want a more fun-to-drive experience. Also, with this variant, the 3XO gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which the Taigun does not offer.

Features

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L Volkswagen Taigun Highline Exterior LED projector headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicator

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Rear spoiler Halogen headlights

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone interiors

Leatherette seats

Leather padding on dashboard and doors

Leather wrap on steering wheel and gear knob

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Rear seats with 60:40 split

Height-adjustable driver seat Dual-tone interiors

Fabric seats Rear seats with 60:40 split

White ambient light in dashboard

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear foldout armrest with cupholders

Height-adjustable driver seat

Adjustable headrests for all seats Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Built-in online navigation

Adrenox connected car features

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (To be added later)

Amazon Alexa integration (To be added later) 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker sound system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

MyVolkswagen Connected car features Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone climate control

Rear AC vents

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Panoramic sunroof

Automatic headlights

Height adjustable driver seat

Cooled glovebox

65W USB Type-C fast charging

Push button start/stop Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Automatic headlights

Rain sensing wipers

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cooled glovebox

Cruise control

Front and rear Type-C USB ports Safety 6 airbags (standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All-wheel disc brakes

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelt for all passengers

Seat belt reminders for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear defogger

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Auto dimming IRVM

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

Lane keep assist

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

High beam assist

Forward collision warning

Front parking assist Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure deflation warning

Hill start assist (AT only)

Brake assist 3-point seatbelt for all passengers

Seat belt reminders (front)

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear parking camera

Rear defogger

Even though the one-above-base Taigun is well-equipped with the basic feature comforts, the winner here is clear. The XUV 3XO comes with more features in every category, has more premium design elements, a more premium cabin, and offers a better safety package with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. However, when it comes to safety, the Volkswagen Taigun has the advantage, courtesy its 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

Verdict

When considering these two cars and these specific variants, choosing the Mahindra XUV 3XO will be better as it offers more features, more performance, an upmarket and plush cabin, and a good set of safety features.

If you are willing to downsize, and make a small compromise on rear seat space, then the XUV 3XO is the better purchase over the Volkswagen Taigun. Which of these two models would you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

