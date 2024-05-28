Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L vs Volkswagen Taigun Highline: Which SUV To Buy?

Despite sitting in different SUV segments, these models in these variants are similarly priced in both manual and automatic forms, but one of them is clearly more value for money

Mahindra XUV 3XO AL7L vs Volkswagen Taigun Highline

The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO brings exciting new premium features to the sub-4m SUV segment. It even gets features from a segment above. But does the 3XO actually offer better value than a similarly priced compact SUV? Well, the Volkswagen Taigun is one such contender that also offers a turbo-petrol engine and handy features for the price of a top-spec petrol-powered XUV 3XO. But which of these makes more sense in terms of value offered? Let’s find out.

Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Ex-showroom Price

Variant

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L

Volkswagen Taigun Highline

Manual

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 13.88 lakh

Automatic

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 15.43 lakh

Both the XUV 3XO AX7 L and Taigun Highline are similarly priced and the premium they have for their automatic variants compared to the manual is also in the same ballpark. That said, the 3XO is priced slightly higher.

Powertrain

Volkswagen Taigun 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

Specification

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L

Volkswagen Taigun Highline

Engine

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

130 PS

115 PS

Torque

230 Nm

178 Nm

Transmission

6MT, 6AT

6MT, 6AT

While both cars offer the same transmission options, the XUV 3XO comes with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, which is good for those who want a more fun-to-drive experience. Also, with this variant, the 3XO gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which the Taigun does not offer.

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO Cabin

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L

Volkswagen Taigun Highline

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs with turn indicator

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Rear spoiler

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone interiors

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather padding on dashboard and doors

  • Leather wrap on steering wheel and gear knob

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Rear seats with 60:40 split

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Dual-tone interiors

  • Fabric seats

  • Rear seats with 60:40 split

  • White ambient light in dashboard

  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Rear foldout armrest with cupholders
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Built-in online navigation

  • Adrenox connected car features

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (To be added later)

  • Amazon Alexa integration (To be added later)

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • MyVolkswagen Connected car features

Comfort & Convenience

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Automatic headlights

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Cooled glovebox

  • 65W USB Type-C fast charging

  • Push button start/stop

  • Automatic climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Automatic headlights

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Cruise control

  • Front and rear Type-C USB ports

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelt for all passengers

  • Seat belt reminders for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

  • Lane keep assist

  • Autonomous emergency braking

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • High beam assist

  • Forward collision warning

  • Front parking assist

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure deflation warning

  • Hill start assist (AT only)

  • Brake assist

  • 3-point seatbelt for all passengers

  • Seat belt reminders (front)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear defogger

Even though the one-above-base Taigun is well-equipped with the basic feature comforts, the winner here is clear. The XUV 3XO comes with more features in every category, has more premium design elements, a more premium cabin, and offers a better safety package with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. However, when it comes to safety, the Volkswagen Taigun has  the advantage, courtesy its 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

Verdict

Mahindra XUV 3XO

When considering these two cars and these specific variants, choosing the Mahindra XUV 3XO will be better as it offers more features, more performance, an upmarket and plush cabin, and a good set of safety features.

If you are willing to downsize, and make a small compromise on rear seat space, then the XUV 3XO is the better purchase over the Volkswagen Taigun. Which of these two models would you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

