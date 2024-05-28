Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L vs Volkswagen Taigun Highline: Which SUV To Buy?
Modified On May 28, 2024 11:40 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO
Despite sitting in different SUV segments, these models in these variants are similarly priced in both manual and automatic forms, but one of them is clearly more value for money
The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO brings exciting new premium features to the sub-4m SUV segment. It even gets features from a segment above. But does the 3XO actually offer better value than a similarly priced compact SUV? Well, the Volkswagen Taigun is one such contender that also offers a turbo-petrol engine and handy features for the price of a top-spec petrol-powered XUV 3XO. But which of these makes more sense in terms of value offered? Let’s find out.
Price
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Variant
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L
|
Volkswagen Taigun Highline
|
Manual
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.88 lakh
|
Automatic
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 15.43 lakh
Both the XUV 3XO AX7 L and Taigun Highline are similarly priced and the premium they have for their automatic variants compared to the manual is also in the same ballpark. That said, the 3XO is priced slightly higher.
Powertrain
|
Specification
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L
|
Volkswagen Taigun Highline
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
130 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
230 Nm
|
178 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT, 6AT
|
6MT, 6AT
While both cars offer the same transmission options, the XUV 3XO comes with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, which is good for those who want a more fun-to-drive experience. Also, with this variant, the 3XO gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which the Taigun does not offer.
Features
|
Features
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L
|
Volkswagen Taigun Highline
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Even though the one-above-base Taigun is well-equipped with the basic feature comforts, the winner here is clear. The XUV 3XO comes with more features in every category, has more premium design elements, a more premium cabin, and offers a better safety package with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. However, when it comes to safety, the Volkswagen Taigun has the advantage, courtesy its 5-star rating from Global NCAP.
Verdict
When considering these two cars and these specific variants, choosing the Mahindra XUV 3XO will be better as it offers more features, more performance, an upmarket and plush cabin, and a good set of safety features.
If you are willing to downsize, and make a small compromise on rear seat space, then the XUV 3XO is the better purchase over the Volkswagen Taigun. Which of these two models would you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.
