Mahindra Thar Roxx Wins The 2025 Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) Title

The MG Windsor has become the Green Car Of The Year, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has secured the Premium Car Of The Year Title

A lot of cars were launched in 2024 in India ranging from the new Tata Curvv, Maruti Dzire and Mahindra Thar Roxx, to luxury models like Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Kia Carnival. Now, the best cars amongst these have been awarded under three categories: Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY), Indian Green Car Of The Year and Premium Car Of The Year. The results were as follows:

Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx

ICOTY 2025 Green Car Of The Year: MG Windsor

ICOTY 2025 Premium Car Of The Year: Mercedes-Benz E-Class

ICOTY 2025 Winner: Mahindra Thar Roxx

Contenders: Maruti Dzire, Maruti Swift, Mahindra Thar Roxx, MG Windsor EV, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv and Curvv EV, Tata Punch EV, and BYD eMAX 7.

While the Mahindra Thar Roxx captured the pinnacle place on the podium, it was the Maruti Dzire and Maruti Swift that rounded up the remaining spots. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L, and is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh.

ICOTY 2025 Green Car Of The Year: MG Windsor

Contenders: Tata Punch EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor, BYD eMAX 7, BYD Seal, Mini Countryman EV, BMW i5, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV & Maybach EQS SUV

The MG Windsor was one of the most unique electric offerings this year, especially as it introduced a battery rental scheme in India which made its initial cost of ownership lower than its competitors. It won the Green Car Of The Year title at the ICOTY 2025 by defeating the BMW i5 and BYD Seal, which took the second and third spots on the podium, respectively. The Windsor EV comes in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. It is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the battery rental scheme.

ICOTY 2025 Premium Car Of The Year: Mercedes-Benz E Class

Contenders: Kia Carnival, BYD Seal, Mini Cooper S, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV & Maybach EQS SUV, BMW 5 Series, BMW i5 and BMW M5.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, launched in its sixth-generation avatar in October 2024, won the 2025 Premium Car Of The Year by ICOTY. The BMW 5 series and Kia Carnival took the second and third spots in the award table. It is priced from Rs 78.50 lakh to Rs 92.50 lakh and offers three variant choices: E 200, E 220d and E 450.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

