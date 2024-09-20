Modified On Sep 20, 2024 12:16 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The South Africa-spec XUV 3XO has a single 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (112 PS/200 Nm) on offer

The South African XUV 3XO is priced between R2,54,999 to R4,04,999 (Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 19.31 lakh - approx. conversion from South African Rand).

The exterior and interior design is the same save for a black-coloured cabin and black seat upholstery.

It gets dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

The made-in-India Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in South Africa, marking it the first international market to get this updated SUV. While the interior and exterior designs remain the same, the South African model features a different cabin theme and only one engine option. Here’s a look at what the South African version of the XUV 3XO offers:

Prices

South Africa-spec Mahindra XUV 3XO (Approximate conversion from South African Rand) India-spec Mahindra XUV 3XO R2,54,999 to R4,04,999 (Rs 12.16 lakh to Rs 19.31 lakh) Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The base model of the South African XUV 3XO is over Rs 4.5 lakh more expensive than the Indian version. However, the fully loaded variants have a price difference of more than Rs 3.5 lakh.

Exterior

The South African version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO looks the same as the Indian model. It features auto-LED projector headlights and C-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The grille is piano black with chrome slats, and the front bumper has a camera and a silver skid plate.

On the sides, it has 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and body cladding on the doors. The SUV carries the Indian model’s aggressive appearance at the back, with the new 'XUV 3XO' badge, connected LED tail lights, and a similar bumper design.

Interior

Inside, the layout of the South African Mahindra XUV 3XO is the same as the Indian version, but there are some differences. The South African model features an all-black cabin and black leatherette seats. In contrast, the Indian XUV 3XO has a dual-tone black and white interior with white leatherette seats.

Features and Safety

The South African and Indian Mahindra XUV 3XO share the same features. Both have dual 10.25-inch displays, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and dual-zone AC with rear vents. It also comes with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

For safety, both models include six airbags, a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold and descent control, traction control, and rollover mitigation. They also have 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, all-wheel disc brakes, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Options

The South African Mahindra XUV 3XO only comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 111 PS and 200 Nm. It can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This engine option is also available in the Indian model.

The Indian-spec XUV 3XO can also be had with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (TGDi) engine (130 PS and up to 250 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (117 PS and 300 Nm). Both engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol also offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic, while the diesel can be had with a 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Indian Rivals

The Indian-spec Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. It also rivals the sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor, as they are all in a similar price range. Additionally, it will compete with the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

