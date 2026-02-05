Mahindra Thar Roxx Standard Vs Star Edition: Differences And Similarities Explained

If the regular Mahindra Thar Roxx was not cool enough for you, don’t worry, as Mahindra recently dropped the special Star Edition for the beloved SUV. Launched at Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a bunch of bespoke design elements that help it give a more eye-catching look.

So if you are in the market looking for a Thar Roxx, then you might also want to check out the Star Edition. In this report, we take you through all the differences and similarities between the two versions, along with other specifications:

Exterior

The most noticeable difference up front is the contrasting piano black grille, which is otherwise body-coloured in the regular Thar Roxx.

To further set it apart, Mahindra has added a ‘Star Edition’ badge on the rear fender, highlighting its special-edition status.

These design tweaks pop out even more when you pick a brighter shade, such as the newly introduced Citrine Yellow that is exclusive to this edition.

Note: Other shades available with the special edition include Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black. The regular Thar Roxx also gets Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, and Burnt Sienna.

Instead of the diamond-cut alloy wheels, you get gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels for a dapper look.

Even the tailgate-mounted wheel is finished in gloss black.

As with most special editions, the overall silhouette and styling remain the same in the special edition. Here’s a report of all the design details of the Thar Roxx.

Overall, the Thar Roxx Star Edition looks like a cooler and sportier version of the regular Thar Roxx. While the changes are not drastic, they do enhance the overall appeal.

Interior

On the inside, Mahindra has introduced a new all-black upholstery. While you do get the Mocha Brown theme as a darker shade, the all-black look makes the cabin feel much sportier. The regular Thar Roxx also gets a lighter Ivory White upholstery that was difficult to maintain in daily use.

Similar to the regular Thar Roxx, the Star Edition still gets Ivory finishes on the dashboard and a lighter colour for the roofliner.

The dashboard layout and steering wheel have been carried forward to the Star Edition as is in the standard version.

Small observations: Keen-eyed observers will notice that the black seats of the special edition have a nice suede finish for a premium touch.

Features & Safety

The Star Edition does not receive any additional feature upgrades, instead it misses out on certain features that you can find in the regular AX7 L trim.

The Star Edition gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Convenience tech includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger and a cooled glovebox.

Premium touches come in the form of a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Other comfort features include automatic climate control with rear AC vents and keyless entry.

On the safety front, it comes equipped with six airbags as standard, disc brakes on all four wheels, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Note: The Star Edition misses out on level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), which is exclusively available on the top-spec AX7 L variant. Other misses include powered driver seats and an electronic parking brake.

Powertrain

The Thar Roxx is offered with the following powertrain options:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive/4-wheel drive

The Thar Roxx comes with both petrol and diesel options, including manual and automatic choices.

The Star Edition gets both petrol and diesel engines, alongwith both manual and petrol options.

The only difference here is that the Star Edition misses out on a 4-wheel drive option, which can be had with the regular Thar Roxx if you go with the diesel engine option.

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

If you want to check out the pricing of the Thar Roxx Star Edition, then head over to this story. For those who still prefer the regular Thar Roxx, you can check out its pricing in this report.

CarDekho Says

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is clearly aimed at buyers who want their SUV to look a bit more distinctive straight from the factory. With its blacked-out grille, dark alloy wheels, Star Edition badging and the new Citrine Yellow paint option, it does enough to feel fresher and sportier than the standard Thar Roxx without going overboard. The all-black upholstery further adds to the appeal, especially for those who found the Ivory White cabin impractical for daily use and don’t like the Mocha Brown colour scheme. We’d have appreciated it if Mahindra had expanded the black theme to the headliner and dashboard sections, too.

That said, this is more of a cosmetic upgrade than a functional one. The good thing is that it helps you save some money when you compare it with the top-spec AX7 Lvariant, while still offering a fair share of premium features. However, hardcore off-roaders and tech-focused buyers might still prefer the top-spec AX7 L.

In short, the Star Edition makes sense if you value style and exclusivity, and don’t want some of the top-spec features such as ADAS and electronic parking brake.