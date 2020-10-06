Mahindra Thar 2020 Bags Over 9,000 Bookings In Just Four Days Since Launch

Modified On Oct 06, 2020 01:35 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

Deliveries are set to commence from November 1, 2020

Mahindra launched the second-gen Thar on October 2 and opened bookings for Rs 21,000.

It gets both petrol and diesel engines along with an automatic gearbox for the first time.

New features on offer include a touchscreen system and front-facing rear seats.

The new Thar’s only direct rival will be the upcoming next-gen Force Gurkha .

Mahindra launched the second-gen Thar on October 2 and opened bookings for the SUV on the same day for Rs 21,000. The carmaker has now announced that the Thar has amassed over 9,000 bookings in less than a week. Just to put this into perspective, Mahindra sold nearly 60,000 units of the previous-generation Thar over a decade.

One of the primary reasons for such a demand could be the availability of both petrol and diesel engine options for the first time. Another advantage that the new Thar has over its previous-gen model is the choice of an automatic gearbox with both the engines. A 4x4 drivetrain is offered as standard on the SUV. Mahindra is offering the Thar with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS and up to 320Nm, while the 2.2-litre diesel motor is rated at 130PS and 300Nm. Both engines can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT gearbox.

The Thar’s practicality quotient has also gone up with the introduction of front-facing rear seats, multiple roof top options , and additional features. It now comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically operated AC, cruise control, and keyless entry. It also gets additional safety equipment including ESP with roll-over mitigation, roll cage, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Mahindra has begun test drives of the Thar in 18 cities under phase one and will be adding 100 more cities to the list by October 10. While the Mahindra SUV doesn’t have any direct rivals as yet, it will take on the new Force Gurkha and the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny that’s reportedly under works. The new Thar is priced from Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Owing to its pricing, the Thar also goes up against a few sub-compact and compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet , Nissan Kicks, and Renault Duster as well as a few variants of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta .

