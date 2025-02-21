Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Its Launch

The Black Edition comes with blacked-out alloy wheels and roof rails, while coming with an all-black cabin theme and black leatherette seats

Mahindra has teased the Black Edition of the Scorpio N recently and now it has reached some dealerships, hinting that the special edition will be launched soon. This version is likely to be limited to higher-end variants, with the probable option of four-wheel drive as well.

We have got some exclusive images of the Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition from a dealership source and here is everything you need to know:

What Can Be Spotted?

The images suggest that the displayed Black Edition model has an identical exterior design to the regular model. The headlights, tail lights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps are identical on both SUV versions.

What is different, however, is that the alloy wheels, roof rails, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and window cladding have been blacked out.

Moreover, the front and rear skid plates and door cladding, which have a silver finish on the regular Scorpio N, now have a dark grey finish with the Black Edition.

The badging, chrome slats on the grille and outside door handles have a dark chrome accent on them.

While the changes on the exterior are subtle, the interior looks completely revamped due to the inclusion of an all-black theme, even though the design is identical to the regular model. The standard Mahindra Scorpio N, for reference, comes with a black/brown cabin theme.

Moreover, the Black Edition comes with black leatherette seats and a brushed aluminium trim surrounding the AC vents and the touchscreen panel.

Features including an 8-inch touchscreen, analogue dials with a 7-inch digital display, auto AC and a single-pane sunroof can also be spotted on the displayed model. It is also expected to retain amenities like ventilated front seats, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and wireless phone charger.

Other Features And Safety Tech

The feature suite, in addition to the aforementioned features, includes a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, automatic headlights and wipers.

The safety suite is also identical and includes features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill hold and hill descent control and driver drowsiness detection. It also has ISOFIX child seat anchorages, disc brakes on all wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). There are no ADAS features offered with the Mahindra Scorpio N.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition is expected to come with the same powertrain options as the regular model. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD RWD / 4WD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; MT = Manual transmission

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

Expected Price and Rivals

The Scorpio N Black Edition is expected to be priced at a premium over the regular model which currently retails between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will continue to rival mid-size SUVs like Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar.