Mahindra Scorpio N And Scorpio Classic Waiting Periods Detailed, Highest Of Up To 10 Months

Modified On Mar 13, 2023 02:06 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Scorpio N

Compared to the Scorpio N, the Scorpio Classic has a much lower wait time of up to five months

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic

  • Scorpio N has its highest wait time of 10 months in Noida and Patna.

  • Highest waiting period for the Scorpio Classic is five months in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh.

  • You can get both SUVs in three months in Jaipur.

  • Prices for the Scorpio Classic range from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Scorpio N is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra launched the Scorpio N last year and rebranded the standard Scorpio as the Scorpio Classic, while giving it a few cosmetic changes. The former has been quite popular ever since it went on sale. Recently, the waiting period of the Scorpio N has witnessed a rise, while the Scorpio Classic still has a comparatively lower wait time.

Also Read: Mahindra Doesn’t Want You To Know That You Could Soon Get The Thar 4WD In White

Let’s see how long you have to wait for these SUVs in these 20 cities:

Waiting Periods

City

Scorpio N

Scorpio Classic

New Delhi

5 - 6 months

3 months

Bengaluru

4 - 8 months

3 months

Mumbai

5 months

2 months

Hyderabad

5 months

2 months

Pune

4 months

3 months

Chennai

4 months

3 months

Jaipur

3 months

3 months

Ahmedabad

6.5 - 7.5 months

5 months

Gurugram

7 to 8 months

3 months

Lucknow

4 - 5 months

3 - 4 months

Kolkata

6.5 - 7.5 months

5 months

Thane

6 - 8 months

3 months

Surat

5 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

6 - 8 months

3 months

Chandigarh

6.5 - 7.5 months

5 months

Coimbatore

3 - 4 months

3 months

Patna

8 - 10 months

3 months

Faridabad

6 - 8 months

3 months

Indore

6 - 8 months

3 months

Noida

8 - 10 months

3 months

Takeaways

  • Scorpio Classic’s average waiting period is just three months in most cities and its maximum wait time can go up to five months in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

  • Buyers located in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Surat would be able to drive home the Scorpio Classic the soonest (two months).

  • Scorpio N’s least wait time of three months is in Jaipur.

Mahindra Scorpio N

  • In Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore, Scorpio N’s wait time can go up to four months and in Surat, Lucknow, Mumbai and Hyderabad it's up to five months.

  • Buyers will have to wait for up to eight months for the Scorpio N in Indore, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Thane, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Mahindra Scorpio N Side

  • Scorpio N’s highest wait time is up to 10 months in Patna and Noida.

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero And Bolero Neo Get More Expensive By Up To Rs 31,000

This is how much you have to wait for the Scorpio range in your cities. One thing to keep in mind is that the waiting period can go higher or lower depending on the variant and colour chosen.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N on road price

Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

Read Full News

