Modified On Mar 13, 2023

Compared to the Scorpio N, the Scorpio Classic has a much lower wait time of up to five months

Scorpio N has its highest wait time of 10 months in Noida and Patna.

Highest waiting period for the Scorpio Classic is five months in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh.

You can get both SUVs in three months in Jaipur.

Prices for the Scorpio Classic range from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Scorpio N is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra launched the Scorpio N last year and rebranded the standard Scorpio as the Scorpio Classic, while giving it a few cosmetic changes. The former has been quite popular ever since it went on sale. Recently, the waiting period of the Scorpio N has witnessed a rise, while the Scorpio Classic still has a comparatively lower wait time.

Let’s see how long you have to wait for these SUVs in these 20 cities:

Waiting Periods City Scorpio N Scorpio Classic New Delhi 5 - 6 months 3 months Bengaluru 4 - 8 months 3 months Mumbai 5 months 2 months Hyderabad 5 months 2 months Pune 4 months 3 months Chennai 4 months 3 months Jaipur 3 months 3 months Ahmedabad 6.5 - 7.5 months 5 months Gurugram 7 to 8 months 3 months Lucknow 4 - 5 months 3 - 4 months Kolkata 6.5 - 7.5 months 5 months Thane 6 - 8 months 3 months Surat 5 months 2 months Ghaziabad 6 - 8 months 3 months Chandigarh 6.5 - 7.5 months 5 months Coimbatore 3 - 4 months 3 months Patna 8 - 10 months 3 months Faridabad 6 - 8 months 3 months Indore 6 - 8 months 3 months Noida 8 - 10 months 3 months

Takeaways

Scorpio Classic’s average waiting period is just three months in most cities and its maximum wait time can go up to five months in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh.

Buyers located in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Surat would be able to drive home the Scorpio Classic the soonest (two months).

Scorpio N’s least wait time of three months is in Jaipur.

In Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore, Scorpio N’s wait time can go up to four months and in Surat, Lucknow, Mumbai and Hyderabad it's up to five months.

Buyers will have to wait for up to eight months for the Scorpio N in Indore, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Thane, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Scorpio N’s highest wait time is up to 10 months in Patna and Noida.

This is how much you have to wait for the Scorpio range in your cities. One thing to keep in mind is that the waiting period can go higher or lower depending on the variant and colour chosen.

