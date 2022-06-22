Mahindra Scorpio Classic And Scorpio N Spotted Together, Visual Differences Detailed

Modified On Jun 22, 2022 08:48 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

While the Scorpio Classic is a diesel-only model, the Scorpio N will get both petrol and diesel powertrains

The Scorpio Classic seems to be a base-spec trim.

Its minimal camo gave away the steel wheels and black bits all around.

The Scorpio Classic will remain on sale alongside the new-gen model.

Mahindra to launch the Scorpio N on June 27.

The Mahindra Scorpio N continues being spotted in camouflage ahead of its launch on June 27. This time though, it was seen next to its previous iteration, rechristened as Scorpio Classic.

The Scorpio Classic, seen with minimal camo, was a base-spec model as suggested by the black door handles and side cladding, and steel wheels. While it does get the same projector headlight setup and design for the alloy wheels, the Classic will get a new pattern for the grille, tweaked front bumper, and Mahindra’s new-age logo.

Moving over to the Scorpio N, we can see how the SUV has changed in terms of design compared to its older version. Sure, the new Scorpio is more premium and modern but it has retained certain trademark elements like the slatted grille design, projector headlight setup, and a large air dam in the front bumper. The new-gen SUV also gets a major overhaul inside the cabin and more upmarket features like LED lighting, a bigger touchscreen and dual-zone climate control.

While the Scorpio Classic will continue to be powered by the existing 2.2-litre diesel engine, the new model will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Mahindra wants to keep the existing Scorpio relevant by giving it some minor cosmetic changes inside and out, along with the ‘Classic’ suffix to add a bit of freshness. The Classic will be positioned below the Scorpio N in the carmaker’s SUV lineup. Image Source

