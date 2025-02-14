All
Mahindra BE 6's Pack Three Select Variant Gets These Features

Modified On Feb 14, 2025 06:29 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

The BE 6’s Pack Three Select variant comes with features including dual 12.3-inch screens, 7 airbags, dual wireless phone chargers, Level-2 ADAS and an in-car camera

The full variant-wise pricing of the Mahindra BE 6 was revealed recently with two new variants: Pack One Above and Pack Three Select. While we have already detailed the features of the Pack One Above trim, here are the amenities offered with the one-below-top Pack Three Select variant:

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Features

Mahindra BE 6 dashboard

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

  • C-shaped LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • LED tail lights

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Lighting sequence on startup

  • 19-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

  • Frunk (front storage space)

  • Electrically deployable flush door handles

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Leatherette materials on interior trims

  • 2-step reclining rear seat

  • Soft-touch fabric materials on interior trims

  • Parcel tray

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Push button start/stop

  • Fixed panoramic glass roof

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and Pet Mode and Camp Mode

  • Digital key

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Touch-enabled switches on the steering wheel and centre console

  • In-car camera

  • Dual wireless phone chargers for front passengers

  • 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Powered tailgate

  • Keyless entry

  • Cooled centre console storage space

  • 65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system

  • 7 airbags

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • Electronic parking brake 

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Rear parking camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Virtual engine sounds

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Auto park assist

  • Auto-tilt ORVMs on reverse

Mahindra BE 6 dual wireless phone chargers

As per the table, the one-below-top Pack Three Select trim offers a lot of features including 12.3-inch displays, all-LED lighting, dual-zone auto AC, fixed panoramic glass roof, level 2 ADAS and 7 airbags. However, it misses out on amenities like an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display, ambient lighting and a more robust ADAS suite with features including auto lane change and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Bookings Now Open Across India

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Powertrain Options

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select, like the other lower variants of the EV, comes with a 59 kWh battery pack option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack

59 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

Power

231 PS

Torque

380 Nm

Claimed Range

557 km

Drivetrain

RWD^

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The Pack Three Select variant misses out on the larger 79 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of 683 km. This option is only provided in the fully loaded Pack Three trim.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Price And Rivals

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select is priced at Rs 24.50 lakh. Prices of the other variants range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Mahindra BE 6 competes with the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV and will lock horns with the Maruti e Vitara when it is launched in India.

