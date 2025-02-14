Mahindra BE 6's Pack Three Select Variant Gets These Features

Modified On Feb 14, 2025 06:29 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

The BE 6’s Pack Three Select variant comes with features including dual 12.3-inch screens, 7 airbags, dual wireless phone chargers, Level-2 ADAS and an in-car camera

The full variant-wise pricing of the Mahindra BE 6 was revealed recently with two new variants: Pack One Above and Pack Three Select. While we have already detailed the features of the Pack One Above trim, here are the amenities offered with the one-below-top Pack Three Select variant:

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Features

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

C-shaped LED DRLs

Front fog lamps with cornering function

LED tail lights

Sequential turn indicators

Lighting sequence on startup

19-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

Frunk (front storage space)

Electrically deployable flush door handles Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Leatherette materials on interior trims

2-step reclining rear seat

Soft-touch fabric materials on interior trims

Parcel tray 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Push button start/stop

Fixed panoramic glass roof

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and Pet Mode and Camp Mode

Digital key

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Touch-enabled switches on the steering wheel and centre console

In-car camera

Dual wireless phone chargers for front passengers

6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support

Ventilated front seats

Auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Powered tailgate

Keyless entry

Cooled centre console storage space

65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system 7 airbags

All-wheel disc brakes

Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Electronic parking brake

Driver drowsiness detection

Rear parking camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Virtual engine sounds

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Auto park assist

Auto-tilt ORVMs on reverse

As per the table, the one-below-top Pack Three Select trim offers a lot of features including 12.3-inch displays, all-LED lighting, dual-zone auto AC, fixed panoramic glass roof, level 2 ADAS and 7 airbags. However, it misses out on amenities like an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display, ambient lighting and a more robust ADAS suite with features including auto lane change and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Bookings Now Open Across India

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Powertrain Options

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select, like the other lower variants of the EV, comes with a 59 kWh battery pack option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 231 PS Torque 380 Nm Claimed Range 557 km Drivetrain RWD^

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The Pack Three Select variant misses out on the larger 79 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of 683 km. This option is only provided in the fully loaded Pack Three trim.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select is priced at Rs 24.50 lakh. Prices of the other variants range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Mahindra BE 6 competes with the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV and will lock horns with the Maruti e Vitara when it is launched in India.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.