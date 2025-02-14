Mahindra BE 6's Pack Three Select Variant Gets These Features
The BE 6’s Pack Three Select variant comes with features including dual 12.3-inch screens, 7 airbags, dual wireless phone chargers, Level-2 ADAS and an in-car camera
The full variant-wise pricing of the Mahindra BE 6 was revealed recently with two new variants: Pack One Above and Pack Three Select. While we have already detailed the features of the Pack One Above trim, here are the amenities offered with the one-below-top Pack Three Select variant:
Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
As per the table, the one-below-top Pack Three Select trim offers a lot of features including 12.3-inch displays, all-LED lighting, dual-zone auto AC, fixed panoramic glass roof, level 2 ADAS and 7 airbags. However, it misses out on amenities like an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display, ambient lighting and a more robust ADAS suite with features including auto lane change and front and rear cross-traffic alert.
Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Powertrain Options
The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select, like the other lower variants of the EV, comes with a 59 kWh battery pack option. The detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
557 km
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD^
^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive
The Pack Three Select variant misses out on the larger 79 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of 683 km. This option is only provided in the fully loaded Pack Three trim.
Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select: Price And Rivals
The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select is priced at Rs 24.50 lakh. Prices of the other variants range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Mahindra BE 6 competes with the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV and will lock horns with the Maruti e Vitara when it is launched in India.
