Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above Variant Features Explained

Modified On Feb 14, 2025 11:57 AM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

The one-over-base Pack One Above variant comes with bigger alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof and a wireless phone charger over the base-spec Pack One trim

The full variant-wise features of the Mahindra BE 6 were revealed recently and two new variants, namely the Pack One Above and Pack Three Select were introduced on the EV’s lineup. Among this, the Pack One Above variant is positioned as the one-above-base variant and it comes packing with the following:

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Features

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above gets two digital screens

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 19-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

  • Black body cladding

  • Frunk (front storage space)

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • 2-step reclining rear seat

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Push button start/stop

  • Fixed panoramic glass roof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and Pet Mode and Camp Mode

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Cooled centre console storage space

  • 65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • Cruise control

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 6 speakers (including two tweeters)

  • 6 airbags

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake 

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Virtual engine sounds

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The table suggests that the BE 6 Pack One Above variant includes dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. However, it misses out on features like a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered driver’s seat, ventilated seats, 7 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), all of which are offered in the higher-spec variants.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Pack One vs Hyundai Creta Electric Smart: Which EV Should You Buy For Rs 19 Lakh?

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Powertrain Options

Mahindra BE 6

The BE 6 Pack One Above comes with a 59 kWh battery pack mated to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor, which has the following specifications:

Battery Pack

59 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

Power

231 PS

Torque

380 Nm

Claimed Range

557 km

Drivetrain

RWD^

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The Mahindra BE 6 also gets a bigger 79 kWh battery pack, but it is only offered on the top-spec Pack Three trim. 

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Price And Rivals

Mahindra BE 6

The Pack One Above variant of Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 20.50 lakh. Prices of the other variants range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh. The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

