Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above Variant Features Explained

Modified On Feb 14, 2025 11:57 AM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

The one-over-base Pack One Above variant comes with bigger alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof and a wireless phone charger over the base-spec Pack One trim

The full variant-wise features of the Mahindra BE 6 were revealed recently and two new variants, namely the Pack One Above and Pack Three Select were introduced on the EV’s lineup. Among this, the Pack One Above variant is positioned as the one-above-base variant and it comes packing with the following:

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Features

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

LED tail lights

19-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

Black body cladding

Frunk (front storage space) Fabric seat upholstery

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

2-step reclining rear seat 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Push button start/stop

Fixed panoramic glass roof

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and Pet Mode and Camp Mode

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Cooled centre console storage space

65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

Cruise control 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

6 speakers (including two tweeters) 6 airbags

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Driver drowsiness detection

Rear parking camera with sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Virtual engine sounds

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The table suggests that the BE 6 Pack One Above variant includes dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. However, it misses out on features like a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered driver’s seat, ventilated seats, 7 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), all of which are offered in the higher-spec variants.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Powertrain Options

The BE 6 Pack One Above comes with a 59 kWh battery pack mated to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor, which has the following specifications:

Battery Pack 59 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 231 PS Torque 380 Nm Claimed Range 557 km Drivetrain RWD^

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The Mahindra BE 6 also gets a bigger 79 kWh battery pack, but it is only offered on the top-spec Pack Three trim.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Price And Rivals

The Pack One Above variant of Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 20.50 lakh. Prices of the other variants range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh. The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

