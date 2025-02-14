Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above Variant Features Explained
Modified On Feb 14, 2025 11:57 AM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6
The one-over-base Pack One Above variant comes with bigger alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof and a wireless phone charger over the base-spec Pack One trim
The full variant-wise features of the Mahindra BE 6 were revealed recently and two new variants, namely the Pack One Above and Pack Three Select were introduced on the EV’s lineup. Among this, the Pack One Above variant is positioned as the one-above-base variant and it comes packing with the following:
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The table suggests that the BE 6 Pack One Above variant includes dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. However, it misses out on features like a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered driver’s seat, ventilated seats, 7 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), all of which are offered in the higher-spec variants.
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Powertrain Options
The BE 6 Pack One Above comes with a 59 kWh battery pack mated to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor, which has the following specifications:
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
557 km
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD^
^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive
The Mahindra BE 6 also gets a bigger 79 kWh battery pack, but it is only offered on the top-spec Pack Three trim.
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Price And Rivals
The Pack One Above variant of Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 20.50 lakh. Prices of the other variants range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh. The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.
