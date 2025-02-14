Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Bookings Now Open Across India

Published On Feb 14, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Mahindra BE 6

The deliveries for these SUVs will start from March 2025, in a phased manner

Bookings for the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are now open, with deliveries scheduled to begin from mid-March.

The Mahindra BE 6 is available in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three, while the XEV 9e comes in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three.

The BE 6 features dual 12.3-inch displays, whereas the XEV 9e offers a 12.3-inch triple display setup.

Both models include multi-zone auto AC, 16-speaker sound system, auto parking, and advanced safety features such as 7 airbags (with 6 as standard) and Level 2 ADAS.

Both EVs come with two battery pack options: a standard 59 kWh and a larger 79 kWh, paired with a single-motor setup.

The XEV 9e offers a range of up to 656 km, while the BE 6 delivers a higher range of up to 683 km.

Pricing for the Mahindra BE 6 starts at Rs 18.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design

The BE 6 has an aggressive look with dual-pod headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights, and 19-inch stylish alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 20 inches. In comparison, the XUV 9e sports a simpler SUV-coupe design featuring vertically stacked LED headlights, inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and tail lights, and 19-inch or 20-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheel options.

Cabin And Features

The Mahindra BE 6 offers tech-loaded interior with dual 12.3-inch displays, pull-tab door handles, a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo, dual wireless chargers, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, and a selfie camera. Safety includes 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS with drowsiness monitoring.

In addition to the feature list of BE 6, the Mahindra XUV 9e features a triple 12.3-inch display setup, single wireless charger. Both SUVs offer 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, and advanced Level 2 ADAS features.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Powertrain Options

Mahindra has offered two battery packs with both its EVs. Here are the specifications:

Specifications Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km 683 km 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD RWD RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. That said, the Mahindra XEV 9e will rival with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India.

