Mahindra BE 6 Base Pack One Variant Reaches Dealerships, Check It Out In 8 Real-life Images

The Mahindra BE 6’s base variant, Pack One, has now arrived at dealerships, indicating that deliveries for the entry-level variant are set to start soon. This is also the first time at how this stunning-looking electric SUV looks like in its entry-level trim. The BE 6 is available in five trims: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. Here’s a detailed look at the Pack One variant from all sides.

Front

At the front, the Pack One gets dual-pod LED headlights and an illuminated BE logo on the hood. However, it misses the C-shaped LED DRLs seen on higher variants and instead gets slim eyebrow-style DRLs. The fog lamps and silver skid plate are also absent; however, there is still a provision for the former if you want to have it fitted at the dealership.

Side

From the side, you can clearly make out that this is the base variant of the BE 6 as it rides on 18-inch steel wheels with aerodynamic black wheel covers. It features flush-type front door handles that are manually operated and hidden rear door handles integrated near the C-pillar for a clean look. A gloss-black body cladding runs along the lower section and around the wheel arches. The main omissions here are the electrically operated door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels offered in the higher trims.

Rear

At the back, the BE 6 Pack One comes with LED taillamps that aren’t connected by a light bar. It also comes with reflectors on the bumper and the Mahindra Infinity logo alongside the BE 6 badge. You also get the roof-mounted spoiler with a centre cutout and an additional lip spoiler. What’s missing is the illuminated BE logo positioned below the lip spoiler due to the lack of connected tail lamps, which is exclusive to the upper variants.

Interior

First impressions? The cabin of the BE 6’s entry-level variant doesn’t even feel like a base-spec model. You get the standard black and grey cabin theme; however, the seats are upholstered in fabric, unlike leatherette on higher-end variants. The dashboard gives a proper fighter jet’s cockpit vibes with the Halo around the driver's side. A large, connected 12.3-inch dual-screen setup sits on top, and right below it, there is a slim horizontal air vent that runs along the dashboard.

You get a flat-bottom steering wheel with a two-spoke design; however, if you look closely, there isn’t a leatherette cover. The centre console features a rotary dial, an aeroplane thrust lever-style gear shifter and a key holder.

The rear seat occupants also get a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, besides the 12.3-inch touchscreens for infotainment and instrument cluster, the BE 6 Pack One also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, auto AC with rear vents and push-button start/stop. It misses out on some of the premium additions like ventilated seats, head-up display, dual-zone auto AC, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and an NFC key.

Safety features include 6 airbags, an electronic parking brake, a rear parking camera with sensors, a tyre pressure indicator, and rain-sensing wipers. The higher trims get 7 airbags as well as some additional safety tech like a 360-degree camera, a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and front parking sensors.

Powertrain

The BE 6 Pack One variant comes with a single 59 kWh battery. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 231 PS Torque 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 557 km Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive

The higher trims also get the option of a bigger 79 kWh battery paired with a more powerful 286 PS rear-wheel drive motor. It has a higher claimed range of 683 km.

Price & Rivals

The base-spec Pack One variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the overall price of the other trims ranges up to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The eSUV rivals the likes of VinFast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

