The 2023 Independence Day showcase from Mahindra will give us the first look at an all-electric Thar and a pickup version of the Scorpio N

As has been a tradition of Mahindra since 2020, it will once again be having an automobile-related showcase on this year's Independence Day. Based on its recent teasers, two new concept showcases have been confirmed for this August 15, both of which are expected to be all-electric. So let’s get into all the things that you can expect from its event tomorrow:

Thar.E : Thar’s Electric Version⚡

Mahindra released a short video which showcased an electric version of the popular ‘Thar’ nameplate bearing the ‘Thar.E’ moniker. It is likely to debut as a concept of the 3-door model first and then head to production (if that’s actually on the cards).

If the Thar EV does make it to production, it will become one of the few models across the globe to have an electric powertrain under a body-on-frame chassis. What is also likely to work in its favour is that the new EV platform is 4x4-friendly.

Scorpio N-derived Pickup To Debut Too

In an era when SUVs are the flavour of every market, a pickup surely stands out (examples include the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux). It looks like Mahindra has taken a leaf out of its own book as a recent teaser put out by the carmaker suggests a pickup spawned from the newest Scorpio N. Reason why we say so is because the Scorpio Classic’s predecessor had its own pickup version which has enjoyed reasonable success in global markets.

The deal is likely to be even sweeter as we reckon the Scorpio N-derived pickup is expected to be an electric vehicle. We believe it could be based on a version of Mahindra’s new INGLO platform (representing the carmaker’s roots and aspirations: IN for India and GLO for Global).

A Brief On Mahindra’s EV Offensive

Mahindra has divided its EV arm into two sub-brands: XUV and BE (Born Electric). The XUV.e8, which is the all-electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV700, will reportedly go on sale towards the end of 2024. Its BE range of EVs will be introduced only from 2025, starting with the launch of the BE.05. It is one of the five EVs that Mahindra showcased on August 15, 2022, whose test mule was recently seen on the roads for the first time.

