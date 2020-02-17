Mahindra Announces Free Service Camp From February 17-25

Modified On Feb 17, 2020 04:22 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV300

Customers can ensure their vehicle is in top condition completely free of cost

Mahindra is offering a free 75-point check.

It is being held from February 17-25.

Mahindra’s entire range of personal vehicles is eligible for the camp.

Mahindra is organising a free mega service camp, M-Plus, for owners of any Mahindra personal vehicle from February 17-25, 2020. It is being held in over 600 workshops across the country with technicians conducting a 75-point checkup of vehicles.

The cars eligible for the camp are the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan, and Rexton. Customers who partake in the camp will also be eligible for discounts on spare parts and accessories.

Mahindra announces nation-wide Mega Service Camp - ‘M-Plus’ - for its Personal Range of Vehicles

· Organized for Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan & Rexton customers

· Customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point free check on their Mahindra vehicle, by trained technicians

· Discounts on Spare Parts & Labour, Maxicare and accessories.

February 17, 2020, Mumbai : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its 10th free nation-wide mega service camp, M-Plus, for its range of personal vehicles, that include the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan and Rexton customers. This grand customer-centric initiative will be organized between February 17 and February 25, 2020 in more than 600 Mahindra authorized workshops across the country.

The M-Plus Mega service camps will be organized across the country in all major cities, thereby providing Mahindra owners with the opportunity to ensure that their vehicles are in top condition. Customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost, through trained technicians. In addition, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail discounts on spare parts, labour, Maxicare and accessories.

Speaking on this service initiative, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Being a customer centric company, it has always been our endeavour to provide our customers with best-in-class service experience. Over the years, M-Plus Mega service camp has become a service brand to reckon with, that aptly delivers on our promise of With You Hamesha. We are continually focused on providing unmatched customer experience and initiatives such as these re-affirm our commitment to customers, who form the bedrock of our success.”

To avail various offers, Mahindra owners can drive down to their nearest authorized workshops during the period of the M-Plus Mega camp or register their appointments on Mahindra With You Hamesha 24x7 toll free no help line, 1800-209-6006 or With You Hamesha App / Website.. Each participating customer will also be eligible for attractive discounts on Spare Parts, Labour charges & Maxicare during the M-Plus Mega Service Camp and customers can also expect exciting gifts at the participating workshops.

