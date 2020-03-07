Published On Mar 07, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is not offering any benefits on models like the Aura, Kona Electric and Venue

We have already seen carmakers offer heavy discounts on their BS4 inventory in order to phase it out before April 1, 2020 deadline. Continuing the same trend, Hyundai has now come out with offers across all its remaining BS4 stock for March 2020. So, technically this is the last month you can register a BS4 car. Besides the BS4 stock, Hyundai is also offering discounts and benefits on select BS6 cars as well. Let’s have a look:

Hyundai Santro

Offer BS4 Santro BS6 Santro Era Other Variants Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai launched the BS6 Santro in January 2020.

These offers are applicable on all petrol variants of the Santro.

The carmaker is also offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

Hyundai Grand i10

Offer BS4 Grand i10 BS6 Grand i10 Consumer Offer Rs 40,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000 Up to Rs 45,000

The BS6 Grand i10 was launched in January 2020.

Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

These offers are valid on all petrol variants of the hatchback.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer BS4 Grand i10 Nios Diesel BS6 Grand i10 Nios Consumer Offer Rs 40,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 25,000

Hyundai is offering benefits only on the diesel variants of the BS4 Grand i10 Nios .

These offers are identical to those offered in February.

It also comes with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.

Hyundai Elite i20

Variant Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Total Benefits Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (BS4 version) Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Elite i20 Sportz & Above (BS4 version) Rs 40,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 65,000 Elite i20 (BS6 version) Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the premium hatchback.

The BS6 Elite i20 was launched in January 2020.

Moreover, you also get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3 years of RSA.

While the offers are split as per the variants for the BS4 version, the BS6 Elite i20 gets the same benefits across all variants.

Meanwhile, the third-gen i20 is expected to be launched by mid-2020.

Hyundai Xcent

Offer BS4 Xcent Consumer Offer Rs 90,000 Exchange Bonus - Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 95,000

Hyundai launched its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, that is available to private buyers in place of the Xcent.

The Xcent continues to be offered only to fleet operators.

These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Xcent.

Hyundai Creta

Offer BS4 Creta 1.6-litre variants only Consumer Offer Rs 75,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.15 lakh

The Creta continues to be offered with the same offers as of February 2020.

These are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the BS4 Creta .

It continues to get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai will launch the second-gen Creta on March 17 in India.

Hyundai Verna

Offer BS4 Verna Consumer Offer Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

Hyundai is offering these discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

It is also offered with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

The India-bound Verna facelift will arrive in March 2020.

Hyundai Elantra

Offer BS4 Elantra BS6 Elantra Consumer Offer Rs 1.25 lakh Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 75,000 Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Rs 50,000 Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.5 lakh Up to Rs 1 lakh

Both the BS4 and BS6 Elantra get benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Like other models, even the Elantra comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

All offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer BS4 Tucson BS6 Tucson Consumer Offer Rs 1.25 lakh - Exchange Bonus Rs 75,000 - Corporate Discount Rs 50,000 Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.5 lakh Up to Rs 25,000

Hyundai’s flagship SUV also gets a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Tucson .

The facelifted Tucson will be launched in March 2020.

