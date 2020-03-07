Looking For A BS4 Hyundai Car? This Is Your Last Chance To Bring One Home
Published On Mar 07, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai is not offering any benefits on models like the Aura, Kona Electric and Venue
We have already seen carmakers offer heavy discounts on their BS4 inventory in order to phase it out before April 1, 2020 deadline. Continuing the same trend, Hyundai has now come out with offers across all its remaining BS4 stock for March 2020. So, technically this is the last month you can register a BS4 car. Besides the BS4 stock, Hyundai is also offering discounts and benefits on select BS6 cars as well. Let’s have a look:
Hyundai Santro
|
Offer
|
BS4 Santro
|
BS6 Santro
|
Era
|
Other Variants
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 55,000
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 40,000
-
Hyundai launched the BS6 Santro in January 2020.
-
These offers are applicable on all petrol variants of the Santro.
-
The carmaker is also offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.
Hyundai Grand i10
|
Offer
|
BS4 Grand i10
|
BS6 Grand i10
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Up to Rs 45,000
-
The BS6 Grand i10 was launched in January 2020.
-
Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.
-
These offers are valid on all petrol variants of the hatchback.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Offer
|
BS4 Grand i10 Nios Diesel
|
BS6 Grand i10 Nios
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 55,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
-
Hyundai is offering benefits only on the diesel variants of the BS4 Grand i10 Nios.
-
These offers are identical to those offered in February.
-
It also comes with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.
Hyundai Elite i20
|
Variant
|
Consumer Offer
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Corporate Discount
|
Total Benefits
|
Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (BS4 version)
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 45,000
|
Elite i20 Sportz & Above (BS4 version)
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 65,000
|
Elite i20 (BS6 version)
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the premium hatchback.
-
The BS6 Elite i20 was launched in January 2020.
-
Moreover, you also get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3 years of RSA.
-
While the offers are split as per the variants for the BS4 version, the BS6 Elite i20 gets the same benefits across all variants.
-
Meanwhile, the third-gen i20 is expected to be launched by mid-2020.
Hyundai Xcent
|
Offer
|
BS4 Xcent
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 90,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
-
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 95,000
-
Hyundai launched its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, that is available to private buyers in place of the Xcent.
-
The Xcent continues to be offered only to fleet operators.
-
These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Xcent.
Hyundai Creta
|
Offer
|
BS4 Creta 1.6-litre variants only
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 75,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 30,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.15 lakh
-
The Creta continues to be offered with the same offers as of February 2020.
-
These are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the BS4 Creta.
-
It continues to get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.
-
Hyundai will launch the second-gen Creta on March 17 in India.
Hyundai Verna
|
Offer
|
BS4 Verna
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 50,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 30,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 90,000
-
Hyundai is offering these discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.
-
It is also offered with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.
-
The India-bound Verna facelift will arrive in March 2020.
Hyundai Elantra
|
Offer
|
BS4 Elantra
|
BS6 Elantra
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 1.25 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 75,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
-
Both the BS4 and BS6 Elantra get benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.
-
Like other models, even the Elantra comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.
-
All offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.
Hyundai Tucson
|
Offer
|
BS4 Tucson
|
BS6 Tucson
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 1.25 lakh
|
-
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 75,000
|
-
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
|
Up to Rs 25,000
-
Hyundai’s flagship SUV also gets a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.
-
These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Tucson.
-
The facelifted Tucson will be launched in March 2020.
