Looking For A BS4 Hyundai Car? This Is Your Last Chance To Bring One Home

Published On Mar 07, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is not offering any benefits on models like the Aura, Kona Electric and Venue

We have already seen carmakers offer heavy discounts on their BS4 inventory in order to phase it out before April 1, 2020 deadline. Continuing the same trend, Hyundai has now come out with offers across all its remaining BS4 stock for March 2020. So, technically this is the last month you can register a BS4 car. Besides the BS4 stock, Hyundai is also offering discounts and benefits on select BS6 cars as well. Let’s have a look:

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offer

BS4 Santro

BS6 Santro

Era

Other Variants

Consumer Offer

Rs 30,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 55,000

Up to Rs 30,000 

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Hyundai launched the BS6 Santro in January 2020.

  • These offers are applicable on all petrol variants of the Santro.

  • The carmaker is also offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10

Offer

BS4 Grand i10

BS6 Grand i10

Consumer Offer

Rs 40,000

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 75,000

Up to Rs 45,000

  • The BS6 Grand i10 was launched in January 2020.

  • Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

  • These offers are valid on all petrol variants of the hatchback.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer

BS4 Grand i10 Nios Diesel

BS6 Grand i10 Nios

Consumer Offer

Rs 40,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 55,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Hyundai is offering benefits only on the diesel variants of the BS4 Grand i10 Nios.

  • These offers are identical to those offered in February.

  • It also comes with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.

Hyundai Elite i20

Second-gen Hyundai Elite i20

Variant

Consumer Offer

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Total Benefits

Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (BS4 version)

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 45,000

Elite i20 Sportz & Above (BS4 version)

Rs 40,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 65,000

Elite i20 (BS6 version)

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 35,000

  • Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the premium hatchback.

  • The BS6 Elite i20 was launched in January 2020.

  • Moreover, you also get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3 years of RSA.

  • While the offers are split as per the variants for the BS4 version, the BS6 Elite i20 gets the same benefits across all variants.

  • Meanwhile, the third-gen i20 is expected to be launched by mid-2020.

Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

Offer

BS4 Xcent

Consumer Offer

Rs 90,000

Exchange Bonus

-

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 95,000

  • Hyundai launched its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, that is available to private buyers in place of the Xcent.

  • The Xcent continues to be offered only to fleet operators.

  • These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Xcent.

Hyundai Creta

First-gen Hyundai Creta

Offer

BS4 Creta 1.6-litre variants only

Consumer Offer

Rs 75,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1.15 lakh

  • The Creta continues to be offered with the same offers as of February 2020.

  • These are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the BS4 Creta.

  • It continues to get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

  • Hyundai will launch the second-gen Creta on March 17 in India.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

Offer

BS4 Verna

Consumer Offer

Rs 50,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 90,000

  • Hyundai is offering these discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

  • It is also offered with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

  • The India-bound Verna facelift will arrive in March 2020.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra

Offer

BS4 Elantra

BS6 Elantra

Consumer Offer

Rs 1.25 lakh

Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 75,000

Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 50,000

Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

Up to Rs 1 lakh

  • Both the BS4 and BS6 Elantra get benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

  • Like other models, even the Elantra comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

  • All offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Offer

BS4 Tucson

BS6 Tucson

Consumer Offer

Rs 1.25 lakh

-

Exchange Bonus

Rs 75,000

-

Corporate Discount

Rs 50,000

Rs 25,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Hyundai’s flagship SUV also gets a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

  • These offers are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Tucson.

  • The facelifted Tucson will be launched in March 2020.

