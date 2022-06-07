Modified On Jun 07, 2022 01:12 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Aura

Currently, the Korean marque’s sedan is offered with the CNG option in the ‘S’ variant

Hyundai Aura mid-spec ‘SX’ variant likely to come with CNG option.

The SX variant features LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, push-button start-stop, and a rear camera over the S variant.

No mechanical changes expected.

To rival Maruti Dzire ZXI and Tata Tigor XZ+ CNG variants.

Likely to demand around Rs 95,000 premium over the SX petrol-MT.

We have learnt that Hyundai is planning to expand the number of CNG variants offered with the Aura sedan. Its mid-spec ‘SX’ grade is likely to get the CNG option soon, in addition to the existing second-to-base ‘S’ variant.

The Hyundai Aura SX will feature LED DRLs, 15-inch dual tone alloys, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start-stop, and a rear parking camera over the existing S CNG variant.

There will be no mechanical changes though. The new variant shall be powered by the 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine which delivers 69PS and 95Nm when fed with CNG, and 83PS and 113Nm while burning petrol. The CNG variants get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the petrol can be had with an optional 5-speed AMT. Its highly efficient 1.2-litre diesel engine was recently discontinued.

Models Aura SX CNG Dzire ZXI CNG Tigor XZ+ CNG Prices Rs 8.6 lakh (expected) Rs 8.91 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh

The Tata Tigor was the first one among its rivals to offer feature-rich XZ and XZ+ CNG variants. The trend was followed by the Dzire, which offered the alternative fuel option with its ZXI variant.

Grand i10's CNG Cylinder For Reference

With Hyundai offering the CNG version of the Aura in only the low-end S variant, it was losing out on buyers who wanted a CNG sedan but with more features. The S CNG demands around Rs 95,000 more than the S petrol-MT, so we’re expecting a similar hike with the SX CNG variant.

Read More on : Hyundai Aura AMT