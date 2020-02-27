Lexus Introduces A More Affordable Variant Of The NX 300h

Published On Feb 27, 2020 03:58 PM By Rohit for Lexus NX

The NX 300h now comes with a BS6-compliant petrol engine that continues to produce the same amount of power and torque as before

The NX 300h is now available in three variants: Exquisite, Luxury and F Sport.

The powertrain features a BS6 2.5-litre petrol engine and electric motors.

Features wireless charging, a powered tailgate, and a panoramic glass roof.

Continues to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Audi Q5.

Lexus recently launched the LC 500h coupe in India. At the same event, the carmaker also announced the introduction of a new variant in the NX 300h’s lineup, the 300h Exquisite. With the introduction of the 300h Exquisite, the Lexus SUV is now available in a total of three variants. Their prices are as follows:

Variants Prices NX 300h Exquisite Rs 54.9 lakh NX 300h Luxury Rs 59.9 lakh NX 300h F Sport Rs 60.6 lakh

Under the hood, the NX 300h is now offered with a BS6-compliant 2.5-litre petrol engine that makes 155PS of power and 210Nm of torque. When combined with its electric motor, the total power output goes up to 197PS. It is offered only with an automatic transmission option.

The NX 300h is offered with a variety of features such as a panoramic glass roof, a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, and a powered tailgate. What’s more, it also comes with LED headlamps with auto-levelling function, wireless charging, ventilated and 8-way adjustable front seats. On the safety front, it gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and hill start assist.

It continues to fight it out with the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Volvo XC60 in India. Meanwhile, Lexus has begun the production of the ES 300h sedan in India and has launched a more affordable variant of the sedan as well. The ES 300h is now priced between Rs 51.9 lakh and Rs 56.95 lakh.

(all prices ex-showroom India)

Read More on : Lexus NX Automatic