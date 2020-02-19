Published On Feb 19, 2020 01:57 PM By Rohit for Lexus ES

Priced at Rs 51.9 lakh, the new entry-level Exquisite variant of the ES 300h is Rs 8 lakh more affordable than the now-discontinued Ultra Luxury trim

The Lexus ES 300h is now available in two variants: Exquisite and Luxury.

Its petrol-hybrid powertrain offers a combined output of 218PS.

Gets creature comforts like three-zone climate control and a 14-way adjustable driver seat.

The new top-spec Luxury variant costs Rs 3 lakh less than the previous Ultra Luxury trim.

It continues to rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 .

Lexus says deliveries of the made-in-India Lexus ES 300h are underway.

While launching the LC 500h coupe in India recently, Lexus announced that the ES 300h will now be manufactured in India. The luxury carmaker now offers the sedan in two variants: Exquisite and Luxury. They are priced at Rs 51.9 lakh and Rs 56.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, the ES 300h was offered in a single variant called Ultra Luxury that was priced at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ES 300h is now available with a BS6-compliant 2.5-litre petrol engine that is paired to an electric motor. While the petrol unit puts out 178PS/221Nm, the electric motor generates 119PS/202Nm. When combined, the engine and the electric motor together produce 218PS of power. This unit comes mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

In terms of features, Lexus offers the ES 300h with a 14-way adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, cruise control, and three-zone climate control. On the safety front, the sedan is offered with 10 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and electric parking brake.

With the localisation of the sedan coming into effect, it now costs Rs 8 lakh less for the new base variant whereas its top-spec variant is now cheaper by Rs 3 lakh. It continues to take on the BMW 5 Series , Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class , Jaguar XF, and the Volvo S90.

