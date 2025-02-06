All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT vs Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT: Which Variant To Pick?

Modified On Feb 06, 2025 08:17 PM By Shreyash for Kia Syros

  • 32 Views
  • Write a comment

The Syros turbo-petrol in the top-spec is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the mid-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Carens 7-seater. But is it really worth it? We find out here

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT vs Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT

The Kia Syros was launched recently as a more premium subcompact offering in the segment that sits between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. The top-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Syros is priced close to the mid-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Kia Carens. Let’s see how these variants compare to each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Prices

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT

Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT

Rs 16.80 lakh (introductory)

Rs 16.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

  • The Syros HTX Plus (O) in the top-spec is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater variant, in turbo-petrol automatic.

Dimensions

Kia Syros top-spec variant front

Model

Kia Syros

Kia Carens

Difference

Length

3995 mm

4540 mm

-545 mm

Width

1805 mm

1800 mm

5 mm

Height

1680 mm

1708 mm

-28 mm

Wheelbase

2550 mm

2780 mm

-230 mm

Boot Space

Up to 465 litres

N/A

N/A
  • The Carens being an MPV is 545 mm longer than the Syros. Owing to its length advantage, it also has a 230 mm longer wheelbase.

  • The Syros however is 5 mm wider than the Carens. But, the Carens is 28 mm taller.

  • Kia Carens here comes in a 7-seater configuration, whereas the Syros can accommodate 5 people.

Powertrain Options

Kia Syros engine

Model

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Petrol DCT

Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

120 PS

160 PS

Torque

172 Nm

253 Nm

Transmission

7-speed DCT

7-speed DCT
  • While both Syros and Carens use turbo-petrol engine options, the former has a smaller 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Carens on other hand has a bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol which makes 40 PS more power than the Syros.

  • Both however comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Feature Highlights

Kia Syros dashboard
Kia Carens cabin

Features

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Petrol DCT

Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT

Exterior

  • Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Pull-type door handles

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Comfort And Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Rear door sunshade

  • All door windows auto up/down using key fob

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifters

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Auto up/down driver’s side window

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Multi-drive modes

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speakers

Safety

  • 6 airbags 

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front, side, and rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management

  • Hill-start assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ABS Anti-lock braking system

  • All wheel disc brakes
  • Just for Rs 40,000 more, the Syros HTX Plus (O) offers a significant advantage over the Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O). It not only offers dual 12.3-inch screens, a 5-inch climate control display, ventilated front and rear seats, and powered driver’s seat.

  • The Carens Prestige Plus (O) variant on the other hand gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen unit and a semi-digital driver’s display.

  • In terms of safety, both Kia offerings come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.

  • The Syros additionally gets advanced driver assistance systems level 2 ADAS over the Carens.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, the Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) comes out as a better packaged offering compared to the Carens Prestige Plus (O), however at Rs 40,000 more. It offers more tech and safety, however the Syros is comparatively less powerful and comes in a 5-seater configuration. The Carens Prestige Plus (O) on other hand not only comes in 7-seater layout, but it has a more powerful engine, that too at Rs 40,000 less.

If you are in the market for a 5-seater fully loaded subcompact SUV, the Syros makes a lot of sense. But, if you are looking for a more practical yet powerful 7-seater MPV, the Carens should be your ideal choice.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Kia Syros

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
  • BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Nissan Patrol
    Nissan Patrol
    Rs.2 CrEstimated Price
    Oct 2025: Expected Launch
  • MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs.46 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Punch 2025
    Tata Punch 2025
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT vs Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT: Which Variant To Pick?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience