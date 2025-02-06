Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT vs Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT: Which Variant To Pick?

The Syros turbo-petrol in the top-spec is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the mid-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Carens 7-seater. But is it really worth it? We find out here

The Kia Syros was launched recently as a more premium subcompact offering in the segment that sits between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. The top-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Syros is priced close to the mid-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Kia Carens. Let’s see how these variants compare to each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Prices

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT Rs 16.80 lakh (introductory) Rs 16.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Syros HTX Plus (O) in the top-spec is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater variant, in turbo-petrol automatic.

Dimensions

Model Kia Syros Kia Carens Difference Length 3995 mm 4540 mm -545 mm Width 1805 mm 1800 mm 5 mm Height 1680 mm 1708 mm -28 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2780 mm -230 mm Boot Space Up to 465 litres N/A N/A

The Carens being an MPV is 545 mm longer than the Syros. Owing to its length advantage, it also has a 230 mm longer wheelbase.

The Syros however is 5 mm wider than the Carens. But, the Carens is 28 mm taller.

Kia Carens here comes in a 7-seater configuration, whereas the Syros can accommodate 5 people.

Powertrain Options

Model Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Petrol DCT Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 160 PS Torque 172 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT

While both Syros and Carens use turbo-petrol engine options, the former has a smaller 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Carens on other hand has a bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol which makes 40 PS more power than the Syros.

Both however comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Petrol DCT Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT Exterior Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

17-inch alloy wheels Auto headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Pull-type door handles

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone cabin theme

Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Metal finish for the pedals

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

64-colour ambient lighting Dual-tone cabin theme

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort And Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Rear door sunshade

All door windows auto up/down using key fob

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes Semi-digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Push-button start/stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Cruise control

Auto up/down driver’s side window

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Multi-drive modes Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speakers Safety 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

360-degree camera

Front, side, and rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All wheel disc brakes

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management

Hill-start assist

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ABS Anti-lock braking system

All wheel disc brakes

Just for Rs 40,000 more, the Syros HTX Plus (O) offers a significant advantage over the Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O). It not only offers dual 12.3-inch screens, a 5-inch climate control display, ventilated front and rear seats, and powered driver’s seat.

The Carens Prestige Plus (O) variant on the other hand gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen unit and a semi-digital driver’s display.

In terms of safety, both Kia offerings come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.

The Syros additionally gets advanced driver assistance systems level 2 ADAS over the Carens.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, the Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) comes out as a better packaged offering compared to the Carens Prestige Plus (O), however at Rs 40,000 more. It offers more tech and safety, however the Syros is comparatively less powerful and comes in a 5-seater configuration. The Carens Prestige Plus (O) on other hand not only comes in 7-seater layout, but it has a more powerful engine, that too at Rs 40,000 less.

If you are in the market for a 5-seater fully loaded subcompact SUV, the Syros makes a lot of sense. But, if you are looking for a more practical yet powerful 7-seater MPV, the Carens should be your ideal choice.

