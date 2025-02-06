Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT vs Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT: Which Variant To Pick?
-
The Syros turbo-petrol in the top-spec is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the mid-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Carens 7-seater. But is it really worth it? We find out here
The Kia Syros was launched recently as a more premium subcompact offering in the segment that sits between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. The top-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Syros is priced close to the mid-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Kia Carens. Let’s see how these variants compare to each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Prices
|
Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Turbo DCT
|
Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT
|
Rs 16.80 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 16.40 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
-
The Syros HTX Plus (O) in the top-spec is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater variant, in turbo-petrol automatic.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Kia Syros
|
Kia Carens
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
4540 mm
|
-545 mm
|
Width
|
1805 mm
|
1800 mm
|
5 mm
|
Height
|
1680 mm
|
1708 mm
|
-28 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2550 mm
|
2780 mm
|
-230 mm
|
Boot Space
|
Up to 465 litres
|
N/A
|
N/A
- The Carens being an MPV is 545 mm longer than the Syros. Owing to its length advantage, it also has a 230 mm longer wheelbase.
-
The Syros however is 5 mm wider than the Carens. But, the Carens is 28 mm taller.
-
Kia Carens here comes in a 7-seater configuration, whereas the Syros can accommodate 5 people.
Powertrain Options
|
Model
|
Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Petrol DCT
|
Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
160 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT
|
7-speed DCT
- While both Syros and Carens use turbo-petrol engine options, the former has a smaller 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Carens on other hand has a bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol which makes 40 PS more power than the Syros.
-
Both however comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Petrol DCT
|
Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Just for Rs 40,000 more, the Syros HTX Plus (O) offers a significant advantage over the Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O). It not only offers dual 12.3-inch screens, a 5-inch climate control display, ventilated front and rear seats, and powered driver’s seat.
-
The Carens Prestige Plus (O) variant on the other hand gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen unit and a semi-digital driver’s display.
-
In terms of safety, both Kia offerings come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.
-
The Syros additionally gets advanced driver assistance systems level 2 ADAS over the Carens.
Final Takeaway
From the above comparison, the Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) comes out as a better packaged offering compared to the Carens Prestige Plus (O), however at Rs 40,000 more. It offers more tech and safety, however the Syros is comparatively less powerful and comes in a 5-seater configuration. The Carens Prestige Plus (O) on other hand not only comes in 7-seater layout, but it has a more powerful engine, that too at Rs 40,000 less.
If you are in the market for a 5-seater fully loaded subcompact SUV, the Syros makes a lot of sense. But, if you are looking for a more practical yet powerful 7-seater MPV, the Carens should be your ideal choice.
