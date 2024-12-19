Kia Syros Design Explained In 10 Real-life Images

The Syros has a boxy design outside like the Kia EV9 and a futuristic-looking dual-tone cabin, while packing some new features that are not even offered in the bigger Seltos

The Kia Syros is the Korean manufacturer's third mass-market SUV in India, following the Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet. This new subcompact SUV slots between the Sonet and Seltos, featuring a boxy design inspired by the Kia EV9 electric SUV. Its interior boasts a modern and distinctive look, setting it apart from other Kia models in India. Here’s a closer look at its exterior and interior design through 10 images.

Front

The front features a 3-pod vertically stacked LED headlight design similar to the Kia Carnival’s headlights. It also has LED DRL strips beside the headlights.

The upper portion of the bumper is body-coloured while the air intake is split between the upper and lower portions of the bumper. It also has a faux silver skid plate at the front.

Side

The Kia Syros features a boxy profile, reflecting the brand's new design language seen in the Kia Carnival and EV9.

It gets flush-type door handles, which is a first for any mass-market Kia in India, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. There’s a black cladding above the wheel arches that runs across the length of the SUV.

The SUV features silver-painted roof rails and a kink in the windowline towards the C-pillar, both of which help to soften its boxy design.

Rear

The Syros comes with L-shaped LED tail lights, a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper.

The rear fenders house two reflectors and reversing lights on either side. The rear bumper is blacked out and features a faux silver skid plate.

Interior

The interior has a dual-tone theme and a seat upholstery that differs as per the chosen variant. It gets two 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard and a new 2-spoke steering wheel.

The steering wheel has buttons for controlling the audio system and accessing the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. There are two additional buttons on the steering wheel for selecting the traction and drive modes.

The Syros gets dual-zone AC and the AC control panel is a 5-inch digital unit. The centre console features an aircraft-style gear selector, push-button start/stop, and a button to control the 360-degree camera. It also has a wireless phone charging pad.

The seats have leatherette upholstery and all the seats (except for the rear centre occupant) get adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts. The front and rear seats are ventilated and the rear seats have sliding and reclining functions for added comfort. The rear passengers get AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Its safety net comprises 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros comes with two of three engine options offered with the Kia Sonet sub-4m SUV. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

The Syros is the first Kia car to come with a manual transmission with the turbo-petrol engine. However, it does not get the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with the Sonet.

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Kia Syros are likely to be revealed in January 2025, and it could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will slot between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos and will not have any direct rival in India. That said, it will serve as an alternative to sub-4m SUVs and compact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.

