Modified On Sep 19, 2020 03:28 PM By Dhruv.A for Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet will be jostling for space in the crowded sub-4m segment. How does it fare when you bring value for money into consideration?

There’s no dearth of options in the sub-4m SUV segment. And that means the task’s cut out for the Kia Sonet which has been launched in the range of Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Is it making more sense than the established players like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300? Let’s see what the prices have to say.

Petrol

Comparison of similarly-priced variants Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Ford EcoSport Maruti Vitara Brezza HTE 1.2 MT: Rs 6.71 lakh E 1.2 MT: Rs 6.75 lakh XE: Rs 7 lakh HTK 1.2 MT: Rs 7.59 lakh S 1.2 MT: Rs 7.45 lakh XM: Rs 7.85 lakh W4: Rs 7.94 lakh LXi MT: Rs 7.34 lakh HTK+ 1.2 MT: Rs 8.45 lakh S+ 1.2 MT: Rs 8.37 lakh XM (S): Rs 8.37 lakh| XMA: Rs 8.45 lakh Ambient: Rs 8.18 lakh VXi MT: Rs 8.35 lakh S 1.0 MT: Rs 8.51 lakh XZ: Rs 8.85 lakh| XMA (S): Rs 8.97 lakh W6: Rs 8.98 lakh Trend: Rs 8.98 lakh ZXi MT: Rs 9.10 lakh HTK+ 1.0 iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh S 1.0 DCT: Rs 9.65 lakh XZ+ MT: Rs 9.65 lakh Titanium: Rs 9.76 lakh VXi AT: Rs 9.75 lakh| ZXi+ MT: Rs 9.75 lakh HTX 1.0 iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh SX 1.0 MT: Rs 9.84 lakh W8: Rs 9.89 lakh HTK+ DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh SX 1.0 iMT: Rs 10 lakh XZ+ (S): Rs 10.25 lakh| XZA+ AMT: Rs 10.25 lakh SX(O) 1.0 MT: Rs 10.90 lakh XZ+ (O): Rs 10.55 lakh W8 (O): Rs 10.96 lakh Thunder MT, Titanium+ MT and Titanium AT: Rs 10.67 lakh ZXi AT: Rs 10.50 lakh HTX+ iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh SX(O) 1.0 iMT: Rs 11.14 lakh XZA+ (S): Rs 10.85 lakh S MT: Rs 11.21 lakh ZXi+ AT: Rs 11.15 lakh GTX+ iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh SX+ DCT: Rs 11.46 lakh XZA+ (O): Rs 11.15 lakh Titanium+ AT: Rs 11.56 lakh GTX+ DCT: TBA

The Kia Sonet now commands the most affordable starting price tag among its rivals. That said, its price range is quite broad, starting at Rs 6.70 lakh going till Rs 11.99 lakh. Kia hasn’t revealed the complete pricing but we expect a near-Rs 13 lakh price tag for the top-spec GTX+ automatic (petrol DCT and diesel AT) variants when it’s out. So not just the affordable entry level price but the highest top-spec pricing will be credited to the Kia Sonet.

The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are quite close when it comes to the entry-point of the SUVs. This will serve buyers who are stretching their budget from a hatchback to buy an SUV.

The XUV300 might have an expensive entry point but it has a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine right from the base variant. Same is the case with the Nexon which offers a turbo-petrol at quite a bargain price. The Sonet and Venue are equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit which is comparatively inferior in terms of power and torque output.

The most affordable automatic (AMT) and sunroof options are available on the Tata Nexon. The XM (S) is priced at Rs 8.37 lakh while the XMA AMT will cost you Rs 8.45 lakh.

If you are looking for two-pedal convenience on the Sonet, you’ll have to spend at least Rs 9.49 lakh for the HTK+ iMT (clutchless manual). Even then you’ll have to take care of gear shifting. For a full-fledged dual clutch transmission, you’ll have to shell an extra Rs 1 lakh.

Those who rate driving pleasure higher can buy the Venue S DCT (Rs 9.65 lakh), the most affordable turbocharged automatic offering in the segment with a sophisticated transmission option.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport also offer a torque converter automatic but the former’s unit is an archaic 4-speed in comparison to the latter’s 6-speed. That said, the automatic Maruti will be the more accessible of the two.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the only option with a single powertrain option. But it will soon have company from Toyota’s Urban Cruiser.

Diesel

Comparison of similarly-priced variants Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Ford EcoSport HTE MT: Rs 8.05 lakh E: Rs 8.15 lakh XE: Rs 8.45 lakh W4: Rs 8.69 lakh Ambiente: Rs 8.67 lakh HTK MT: Rs 8.99 lakh S: Rs 9.06 lakh XM: Rs 9.20 lakh HTK+ MT: Rs 9.49 lakh XM(S): Rs 9.70 lakh| XMA: Rs 9.80 lakh W6: Rs 9.69 lakh Trend: Rs 9.47 lakh HTX MT: Rs 9.99 lakh SX: Rs 10 lakh XZ: Rs 10.20 lakh W6 AMT: Rs 10.19 lakh Titanium: Rs 10 lakh HTX+ MT| HTK+ AT: Rs 10.39 lakh XMA (S): Rs 10.30 lakh W8: Rs 10.74 lakh SX(O): Rs 11.45 lakh XZA+(S): Rs 10.85 lakh| XZ+ MT: Rs 11 lakh W8 AMT: Rs 11.29 lakh Titanium+ and Thunder MT: Rs 11.17 lakh GTX+ MT: Rs 11.99 lakh XZ+ (S) and XZA+: Rs 11.60 lakh W8(O): Rs 11.74 lakh S MT: Rs 11.71 lakh XZ+ (O): Rs 11.90 lakh W8 (O) AMT: Rs 12.29 lakh XZA+ (S): Rs 12.20 lakh XZA+ (O): Rs 12.50 lakh GTX+ AT: TBA

Just like it was in the case of petrols, the Kia has the most affordable entry point but that might change in some months as its prices are introductory.

Those looking for two-pedal convenience with their diesel engines had to pick AMT’s by default. But that has changed with the advent of the Kia Sonet and its 6-speed torque converter automatic.

It’s worth noting that the Kia Sonet’s diesel manual drivetrain is downrated to churn out 100PS/240Nm, which remains the case for the Hyundai Venue as well. However, the figures see a bump when you pair it with the automatic to reach 115PS/250Nm. This is basically the same tune as the Kia Seltos.

The only variant with diesel AT, however, is the HTK+ AT. It commands a rather acceptable premium of Rs 90,000 over the corresponding manual. That will change soon when Kia announces the prices of the GTX+ diesel AT option.

Only the Nexon and XUV300 offer the option of a diesel automatic convenience but come paired with an AMT.

