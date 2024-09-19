Kia Sonet Gravity Edition Explained In 8 Images

Modified On Sep 19, 2024 06:30 PM By CarDekho for Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet Gravity edition, based on the mid-spec HTK+ variant, gets additional features like 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-camera dashcam, rear spoiler, leatherette upholstery and much more

The Kia Sonet has just got a new edition in the lineup, which is based on the mid-spec HTK+ variant. It gets a lot more than the donor, making it worth a consideration. We have now got our hands on the Sonet Gravity edition’s images. Let’s see how it looks in 8 real-world images:

Exterior

Starting from the front, the Kia Sonet Gravity Edition looks exactly the same as the regular variants. It has retained the LED headlights with LED DRLs and fog lamps from the donor variant.

Moving to the sides, the Kia Sonet Gravity Edition gets a ‘Gravity’ badge on the front doors which makes it easier to distinguish the new edition from the regular variant lineup.

At the rear, the Sonet Gravity edition gets a spoiler, which gives it a sportier look. No other change has been made to the rear of the SUV.

Interior

Inside, the Kia Sonet Gravity Edition gets a blue and black treatment. It gets blue upholstery for the seats and on the door pads, adding to the overall premium feel.

Another major addition inside the cabin is the dual-camera dashcam, which is a convenient feature while driving and parking a car. Apart from this, the Kia Sonet Gravity Edition also gets a wireless phone charger.

On the rear end, we get a 60:40 split in the seats along with an added armrest. The headrests are also adjustable. Although you still don’t get a sunroof in the manual petrol and diesel variants, you can have it with the iMT variant.

Features

Apart from the new features mentioned above, the Kia Sonet Gravity Edition has retained the same equipment set as its donor variant. This includes an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry,. Safety features include 6 airbags, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, TPMS and a rear defogger.

Powertrain

The Kia Sonet Gravity Edition comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm) coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) mated to a 6-speed iMT.

Price & Rivals

The Kia Sonet Gravity Edition is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Kia’s subcompact SUV competes against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, and Renault Kiger.

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price