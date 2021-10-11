Speed Limit On India’s Expressways Could Go Upto 140Kmph

Published On Oct 11, 2021 04:29 PM By Dhruv

The current speed limits have been capped by the judiciary, hence the constraints when it comes to increasing them

Union minister Nitin Gadkari feels road infrastructure is vastly improved to support higher speeds.

Speed limits on expressways could go up to 140kmph and 100kmph on four-lane highways.

Two-lane roads with a shoulder should have an 80kmph speed limit, whereas city roads should support up to 75kmph.

The minister plans to introduce a bill in the Parliament to raise speed limits on public roads.

Touching upon the topic of speed limits in India, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said he personally believes that speed limits on access-controlled highways should be raised to 120 or 140kmph. Currently, the maximum speed you’re allowed to drive at on most Indian highways is 80kmph to 100kmph.

The minister further said that speed limits on four-lane highways, two-lane roads with a shoulder, and city roads should be 100kmph, 80kmph, and 75kmph, respectively. The minister expressed his wish to raise the existing limits, but for the judiciary that has capped them to the current levels.

He plans to table a bill in the Parliament for the same, but didn’t share the specifics. Gadkari also said something needs to be done about the constant speed alert system that cars now emit when driving at 120kmph or above. This was incorporated a few years ago when features like ABS and reverse parking sensors became mandatory.

The entire discussion around the need for increased speed limits has gained ground, thanks to the quality of the highways in the country, which many feel can handle higher speeds while maintaining a safety buffer.

