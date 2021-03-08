Kia Seltos Takes Hyundai Creta’s Help After Getting Stuck In Mud

Modified On Mar 08, 2021 05:11 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai Creta

Not all SUVs are meant to be driven off-road, as the driver of this Seltos found out after getting stuck in a field. But will a Hyundai Creta be able to tow it out of the difficult situation?

You may have seen a vehicle stuck in mud being pulled out by another that isn’t. Usually, the vehicle that does the pulling is a 4x4 off-roader. However, in this YouTube video, a Kia Seltos, a front-wheel-drive vehicle, got stuck in a muddy field. The driver made repeated attempts to pull his car out of the mud but ended up digging the SUV’s wheels even deeper. Eventually, it had to be rescued by none other than its cousin, the Hyundai Creta . Take a look at how the action unfolded in the video below.

The video was captured by Arun Panwar, a vlogger who was going on a Goa trip. While travelling, Panwar and his friend visited a village near Shrimadhopur in Rajasthan. They planned to first race the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. However, they couldn’t find a suitable track to put their SUVs to the test. They then tried their hand at off-roading.

While passing through a farm that belongs to one of their friends, the Seltos got stuck in the dirt. Upon trying to reverse, the front wheels of the SUV kept spinning in their place due to lack of traction. As both the SUVs, the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, are front-wheel-drive, the power is channelled only to the front wheels instead of all four wheels as in 4x4s typically. They also tried to straighten the tyres and reverse but to no avail. Moreover, they tried to remove the sand from around the front wheel to gain some traction. But the vehicle still didn’t budge and remained in place. In fact, the continuous spinning dug the car even deeper. At one point the person shooting the video also talks of a burning smell emanating from the clutch plate.

Left with no other option, they decided to tow out the Seltos using the Hyundai Creta. The rear of the Creta is then attached with the tow hook and channel fixed on the tow hook of the Seltos. After a short pull, the Seltos comes out of the farm, bringing smiles to the faces of its occupants.

The Kia Seltos is a well-packaged car that gives you multiple engines and an automatic gearbox option with each one of them. It gets a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol which produces 140PS and 242Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT and offers a fuel economy of 16.1kmpl/16.5kmpl depending on transmission options. On the other hand, its 1.5-litre petrol engine puts out 115PS and 144Nm, and paired with a 6-speed MT or CVT returns 16.5kmpl/16.8kmpl. The 1.5-litre diesel, good for 115PS/250Nm, is paired with a 6-speed MT/AT. It gets an impressive fuel efficiency of 21kmpl/18kmpl (AT). For people who love enthusiastic driving, the turbo-petrol engine is the best option while the diesel should be ideal for those seeking mileage.

Although automatic trims get multi-drive modes, they are tailored towards ease of driving and not for tough, off-road expeditions. While the Eco mode slows down the eagerness of gear shifts and makes for a calm driving, the Sport mode revs harder before upshifting for a spirited, responsive drive. The Kia Seltos isn’t an SUV meant for off-roads; it is built for tarmac where it excels in comparison to its rivals. If you try to take this front-wheel-drive SUV for adventures on rough roads, you’re inviting trouble for sure.

How to free your car if it’s stuck in mud?

Getting your car stuck in mud is never a pleasant experience. So, if you aren’t lucky enough to have another vehicle tow you out, here are some tips you follow to free it up.

Avoid tyre spinning

Avoid accelerating unnecessarily when stuck in mud. As you saw in the video, the spinning wheels end up digging the tyres deeper, making it even more difficult to pull out the car.

Create traction

The first step you need to do is to create traction or grip which can help the tyre move forward. You can place the tip of any material (like cardboard, towel or even your car mat!) near the tip of the stuck tyre with the rest of the part facing the direction in which you wish to move – front or back. You can also use a wooden plank. Before you drive to any such places, you can also buy and keep traction mats made specifically for such situations.

Moderate speed driving

While driving through muddy fields or sands, if you accelerate at high speeds, chances are that you will lose control over the vehicle. If you drive too slow, you are likely to get stuck. Drive at moderate speeds and move the steering slightly left and right to get more traction.

Drop tyre pressure

The last resort to increase your grip is to slightly drop your tyre pressure. However, this could be risky so ensure there is an arrangement for re-inflating the tyre afterwards nearby before you deflate it or carry a portable tyre inflator.

Using a shovel to remove soil

If your car’s wheel gets stuck in the mud, use a shovel to remove the excess soil from around the wheels so they can regain traction.

Do not follow, be a trailblazer

On loose mud or sand, don't follow the ruts created by other vehicles as the surface in these lines is soft and they can become really deep which can result in you getting stuck, damaging your cars underbody and bumpers, too.

Avoid sudden acceleration or braking

Move steadily, giving gentle acceleration. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration as it may lead to skidding of tyres.

