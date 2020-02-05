Kia Seltos X-Line Concept Debuts in India At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 03:20 PM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

Rugged Seltos concept loses rally features showcased in 2019 X-Line concepts

Seltos X-Line features a more rugged appearance and adds a roof rack.

This X-Line concept features no mechanical changes.

Kia may offer rugged accessories for India-spec Seltos.

The Kia Seltos has been a runaway success in the compact SUV segment in India. It is a good city car with sufficient ground clearance, lots of comfort-oriented features, and a wide choice of powertrain options. Kia has now unveiled a more rugged version in the form of the X-Line Concept at Auto Expo 2020.

The Seltos X-Line concepts debuted at the 2019 L.A. Auto Show featuring increased ground clearance, rugged bumpers, and a roof rack with rally lights. In addition, the Trail Attack version of the Seltos X-Line concept featured rally lights mounted to the front bumper, off-road tyres on custom alloys, and a front-mounted winch. These X-Line concepts feature an AWD system powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 177PS and 264Nm with a 7-speed DCT automatic.

The India-spec Kia Seltos X-Line gets none of that. As a result, this is an all-new version of the X-Line concept. It features a more rugged appearance with revised front and rear bumpers and skid plates. All Seltos variants here are driven by their front wheels. The most powerful option of the Seltos in India is the GT Line variant equipped with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol that makes 140PS/242Nm. Kia may not offer an off-roading AWD variant of the Seltos in India, but it could offer some rugged exterior accessories.

The Seltos is currently priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.

