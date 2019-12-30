Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star ANCAP Safety Rating

Modified On Dec 30, 2019 05:31 PM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

The models tested gets additional safety equipment and safety assist features compared to the one sold in India

Kia Seltos used in ANCAP testing gets six airbags and safety assist systems as standard.

India-spec Seltos gets ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags and rear parking sensors as standard.

Top-spec Seltos in India gets upto six airbags, blind spot monitoring, head-up display and 360-degree camera.

Seltos scored 85 per cent for adult occupant protection and 83 per cent for child occupant protection.

The Seltos is Kia’s newest compact SUV. An international product but Kia’s first and currently only offering in India, the Seltos SUV has scored a 5-star rating in the ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) Safety crash tests.

The Australia- and New Zealand-spec Kia Seltos is equipped with more safety and radar-based assist features. It gets six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist system, lane departure warning and emergency lane keeping as standard. The India-spec Seltos does get the seatbelt alert function, dual front airbags, rear disc brakes (on diesel variants) and rear parking sensors as standard.The top-spec Seltos in India gets additional features like rear camera with driving rear-view monitor, side and curtain airbags, blind spot monitoring and 360-degree camera.

In the ANCAP Safety tests, the Seltos scored 85 per cent in the adult occupant protection and 83 per cent for child occupant protection. The additional features helped it score 70 per cent on the safety assist test and 61 per cent in the pedestrian protection tests. The Seltos scored the best in side-impact tests (8 out of 8) along with doing well in the frontal impact tests.

The Seltos has already become the highest-selling model in its segment since its launch in India and propelled Kia to become the fourth-largest carmaker in the country. It is currently priced between Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) but the Seltos is expected to get pricier in 2020 . It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and even the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

