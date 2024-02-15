English | हिंदी

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spied Testing In India, Expected To Launch Later In 2024

Modified On Feb 15, 2024 06:25 PM By Shreyash for Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is expected to offer a claimed range of up to 562 km, depending on the powertrain chosen

Kia EV9 Spied in India

  • The Kia EV9 is based on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV6.

  • In the spy shots, the EV9 carries the same design as the global-spec model.

  • Internationally, Kia offers the EV9 with a 99.8 kWh battery pack.

  • Globally, it comes in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

  • In India, it is expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Kia EV9 made its debut in India as a concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Two months later, Kia globally unveiled the production-spec version of the EV9 electric SUV. It is based on the E-GMP platform which also underpins the Kia EV6. The EV9 has also been confirmed to arrive in India  and we have recently spied a test mule of Kia EV9 in India undisguised ahead of its launch.

What We Saw In The Spy Shots?

Kia EV9 Front Spy shot
Kia EV9 rear Spy shot

The spy shot clearly displays the front and rear ends of the Kia EV9, which appear identical to those of the global-spec model. At the front, it features a tiger-nose grille with a vertical headlight setup, accompanied by star-map L-shaped DRLs, while the front bumper also integrates air channels for a sporty look. The international model includes a digital lighting pattern on the grille, along with a dynamic welcome light feature.

Kia EV9 Alloy wheels
Kia EV9 Door handles

From the side, the EV9 has been spotted with a different set of alloy wheels compared to those offered on the global model. The EV9’s rear end carries the exact same design as its global counterpart, featuring vertical LED taillights and an extended roof spoiler. Furthermore, the rear bumper can also be seen with a silver skid plate.

Expected Features

Kia Ev9 Interiors

Although we haven't yet had a peek inside the test mule of the EV9 spotted here, the interior will most likely be similar to the global model. Kia offers it with two 12.3-inch screens integrated together by a 5.3-inch climate control display and 708-watt 14-speaker Meridian sound system. The EV9 will also likely feature vehicle to load (V2L) functionality which can be used to power your external devices using the car's battery.

Its safety kit could include nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start assist, and a full suite advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Powertrain & Range

Internationally, the Kia EV9 uses a 99.8 kWh battery pack and is available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrain options.

Battery Pack

99.8 kWh

99.8 kWh

Drive Type

Rear wheel drive

All wheel drive

Power

203 PS

383 PS

Torque

350 Nm

700 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTP Combined)

562 km

504 km

Acceleration 0-100 kmph

9.4 seconds

5.3 seconds

Top Speed

183 kmph

200 kmph

Disclaimer: The specifications for the battery pack and electric motor may vary for the India-spec model.

Expected Launch & Rivals

Kia could launch the EV9 electric SUV in the second half of 2024, starting from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. In India, the EV9 could be seen as an affordable alternative to luxury electric SUVs like the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

