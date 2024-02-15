Ford Mustang Mach-e Electric SUV Trademarked In India. Is It Finally Coming?

Published On Feb 15, 2024 04:44 PM By Sonny for Ford Mustang Mach-E

If it ever comes to India, it will be a fully-built import, likely offered only in the top-spec GT variant for India

When Ford announced its sudden exit from the Indian automotive manufacturing scene in September 2021, it had announced its intent to maintain presence through imported offerings, like the Mustang Mach-e electric SUV. Three years later, it seems Ford is evaluating a possible return as the Mustang Mach-e has recently been trademarked in India.

What is the Mustang Mach-e?

Ford entered the EV space in the USA in 2020 by applying its most iconic moniker, the Mustang, to its newly developed electric crossover SUV, and called it the Mustang Mach-e. At the time it was positioned as a potential rival to the Tesla Model Y in the brand’s home country. Since then, the Mach-e has been exported to other countries as well, including right-hand-drive markets like the UK. It continues to be the flagship development vehicle for Ford EVs with various performance-oriented one-offs as well.

Battery, Range And Performance

The Mustang Mach-e is available with two battery pack options and with the choice of rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive. Their specifications are as follows:

Battery size (usable) 72kWh 91kWh Claimed range (WLTP) Up to 470 km Up to 599 km Drive type RWD/ AWD RWD/ AWD Power 269 PS (RWD)/ 315 PS (AWD) 294 PS (RWD)/ 351 PS (AWD), 487 PS (GT) Torque 430 Nm (RWD)/ 580 Nm (AWD) 430 Nm (RWD)/ 580 Nm (AWD), upto 860 Nm (GT)

In the top-spec Mustang Mach-e GT variant, you get a claimed 0-100kmph time of 3.8 seconds.

Features Inside

The Ford electric SUV, now a few years old, still has a fairly modern cabin. Its star feature is the vertically oriented 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that also has an integrated physical dial in the bottom half for adjusting the volume. Other features on offer include a panoramic glass roof, advanced driver assists, a premium sound system and the benefit of both front and rear luggage compartments.

Mach-e For India?

If Ford does decide to re-enter the Indian market with fully-built (CBU) imports in the lineup, the Mustang Mach-e is certainly on the cards. It would likely be offered only in the top-spec GT version as a well-equipped premium offering with a claimed range of over 400 km. It could be priced around Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) as a potential rival to the Volvo C40 Recharge and Kia EV6.