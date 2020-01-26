Kia Carnival: In Pictures

Published On Jan 26, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival is a premium MPV slated to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 on February 5. It fills the gap between the Toyota Innova Crysta and the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class by offering plenty of creature comforts and multiple seating configurations.

While you can read our impressions of the Kia Carnival from the first drive review here, take a closer look at it in the detailed gallery below:

First off, the Carnival is a handsome car. It is neat with swooping lines and a premium yet attainable aura about it.

The Carnival’s sheer size can be noticed immediately. It measures 5,115mm in length and has a 3,060mm-long wheelbase. The Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner measure 4,903mm and 4,795mm, respectively.

It has the signature Kia tiger-nose grille design while the front bumper has a hint of sportiness with chrome accents and air dam below the number plate. The front end also highlights its width of 1,985mm, lending it plenty of road presence.

The Carnival is equipped with LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps and ice cube-shaped LED fog lamps from the mid-spec variant onwards.

The rear features a more subdued design as compared to the front. It gets LED combination tail lamps, a high-mounted brake light integrated into the roof spoiler, and a rear skid plate. This is also the angle from which you can see the muscley wheel arches that add to its sporty, road-hugging presence.

The Carnival is equipped with 18-inch alloys as standard but the top-spec Limousine variant pictured above gets a sputtering finish. Meanwhile, the standard-spec model gets crystal cut alloys that have a simpler design and are not as shiny.

The coolest part about the Carnival’s design? Electric sliding rear doors as standard.

Kia offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and push-button start/stop as standard. The top-spec variant also gets UVO Connected Car package (remote functions via app like cabin pre-cool and engine start-stop) and wireless charging with premium Nappa leather upholstery.

The steering wheel has controls for instrument cluster display, infotainment system, and cruise control as well. The instrument cluster gets a 3.5-inch LCD display as standard between the analogue speedometer and tachometer.

It also gets tri-zone auto climate control as standard.

The top-spec variant gets an electronic parking brake and ventilated driver’s seat.

The Carnival’s Limousine variant offers a smart air purifier with perfume diffuser built into the fixed centre armrest up front. It can be controlled from the main infotainment system as well as from the mobile app. A 220V laptop charging port with a fast-charge USB port below the vents is offered from the mid-spec onwards.

The Kia Carnival is offered with a dual sunroof from the middle-spec Prestige variant.

It also gets a powered tailgate, which can be operated from the front as well.

The Carnival’s MPV functionality is also highlighted in its versatile seating options, with up to 9-seater configuration! You can read about the various options here .

The top-spec Limousine variant is only offered as a 7-seater with VIP captain seats in the middle row that get foldout leg rests. It also gets a rear entertainment package with dual 10.1-inch touchscreen displays.

Kia offers the 9-seat layout with the mid-spec Prestige variant only.

Its final row seats can be folded into the floor for luggage space.

The 8-seater layout is only offered on the entry-spec Premium variant.

The rear row in 7-seat and 8-seat layouts can be split fold 60:40 as well as folded down for more luggage room.

The spare wheel is a space saver and fitted to the underside of the Carnival.

The Carnival has multiple storage spaces.

The Kia Carnival will be available with just one engine option - a BS6 2.2-litre diesel unit making 200PS of power and 440Nm of torque.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic.