Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Comparison
Published On Feb 07, 2022 01:31 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens
The upcoming MPV is available with three engine options, the most in its segment
The anticipation for the Kia Carens continues with the launch and price announcement coming soon. While all the features and specifications were revealed earlier in 2022, we now have the claimed fuel efficiency figures as well. Let’s see how those mileage figures compare against its rivals:
Petrol
|
Model
|
Kia Carens
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
Maruti Suzuki XL6
|
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo
|
2-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
2.7-litre
|
Power
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
159PS
|
105PS
|
166PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
191Nm
|
138Nm
|
245Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, 4-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
Claimed F.E.
|
15.7kmpl/ 16.2kmpl, 16.5kmpl
|
14.5kmpl, 14.2kmpl
|
19.01kmpl, 17.99kmpl
|
10.6kmpl,
-
The Carens is the second-most efficient model here, following the Maruti XL6. They are both available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine but the Maruti is a lot more efficient thanks to its mild-hybrid tech.
-
Kia’s most efficient petrol option for the Carens is the turbocharged unit mated to the dual-clutch automatic. The turbo-petrol with the manual is only slightly less efficient in the claimed figures. Its 1.5-litre is still more frugal than the other two MPVs on this list.
-
While the Hyundai Alcazar is the cousin to the Kia Carens, it gets a different petrol engine. The 2-litre unit is more powerful but also less frugal. It’s also not as torquey as the turbo-petrol option for the Carens.
-
The Innova Crysta is the least efficient model here with the biggest engine displacement.
Diesel
|
Model
|
Kia Carens
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
2.4-litre
|
Power
|
115PS
|
115PS
|
122PS
|
150PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
250Nm
|
300Nm
|
360Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
Claimed F.E.
|
21.3kmpl, 18.4kmpl
|
20.4kmpl, 18.1kmpl
|
17.3kmpl
|
14.9kmpl, 15.6kmpl
-
The diesel-powered Kia Carens is the most frugal option in this whole list, especially the manual variant. The same 1.5-litre diesel is also offered with the Hyundai Alcazar but it is slightly less frugal.
-
Mahindra is still present in the MPV space with the Marazzo. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine has more grunt than the Kia and Hyundai but it is also less efficient. It also lacks the choice of an automatic.
-
The Toyota Innova once again has the biggest, most powerful and least fuel efficient engine here.
