Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Comparison

The upcoming MPV is available with three engine options, the most in its segment

The anticipation for the Kia Carens continues with the launch and price announcement coming soon. While all the features and specifications were revealed earlier in 2022, we now have the claimed fuel efficiency figures as well. Let’s see how those mileage figures compare against its rivals:

Petrol

The Carens is the second-most efficient model here, following the Maruti XL6. They are both available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine but the Maruti is a lot more efficient thanks to its mild-hybrid tech.

Kia’s most efficient petrol option for the Carens is the turbocharged unit mated to the dual-clutch automatic. The turbo-petrol with the manual is only slightly less efficient in the claimed figures. Its 1.5-litre is still more frugal than the other two MPVs on this list.