Kia Carens Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

Published On Feb 02, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The model pictured is likely to be a higher-specced variant as it is seen with LED lighting, fog lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Kia to launch the Carens in February.

Test drives of the MPV are expected to begin soon.

Production already underway at Kia’s Anantapur facility.

It will be sold in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Features on board include an air purifier, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and auto AC.

To get the Seltos’ 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth product from Kia for India, the Carens, has reached dealerships ahead of its launch this month. Test drives of Kia’s new MPV are expected to commence in the following days. The Carens’ series production has already started at Kia’s Anantapur facility.

In the images, we can see the Carens finished in the Moss Brown shade, a new paint option from Kia. The model here is likely to be one of the higher-specced Luxury or Luxury Plus trim given that it has LED headlights and tail lights, fog lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

While the base-spec Premium trim will come with black and indigo seats, the mid-spec Prestige and Prestige Plus variants will get black and beige seats. Kia will offer the range-topping Luxury and Luxury Plus trims with a triton-navy and beige interior, as seen in these images. The Carens will be available in both 6- and 7-seating options, with captain seats in the second row for the former setup.

The other images also show a handful of features on board the Carens. The MPV is equipped with a digitised driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control with rear and roof-mounted AC vents, and even push-button start/stop. Other features include one-touch electric tumble down for the second row seats, single-pane sunroof, an air purifier (mounted on the backside of the driver’s seat), and ventilated front seats.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

Kia will offer the Carens with the Seltos’ petrol and diesel engines:

Engines 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Kia MPV will be sold in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Bookings are already underway for Rs 25,000 both online and at Kia’s dealerships. We expect Kia to price the Carens from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari.