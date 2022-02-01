Published On Feb 01, 2022 02:45 PM By Tarun

The battery swapping policy will make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible

Electric vehicles were a hot topic in the just announced Budget 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has confirmed that the EV segment is in focus and the government is undertaking more efforts for improvements in the sector.

While Budget 2022 had no immediate relief for the automotive industry, the government’s battery swapping policy stands to have big ramifications when it comes to electric vehicles.

What Exactly Is This Battery Swapping Policy?

Battery swapping is a service where you can exchange your discharged battery for a fully charged one, a task that’s usually less time-consuming and more efficient. It will also require less infrastructure to operate, which will help the government as well.

The government will introduce its battery swapping policy for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers this year. Manufacturers need to equip their EVs with removable batteries, which can be easily taken out and replaced with.

In order to execute this, the manufacturers will have to make certain changes to the battery packaging. However, the overall process will be more efficient and will attract more customers. This also stands to make EVs more affordable as a battery won’t be termed as a purchase cost, but rather an operational cost.

Introduction Of Zero Emission Zones

The government will also promote a shift to use of public transport in urban areas. For this, Zero Emission Zones (ZEZs),where only zero-emission vehicles are allowed, will be introduced across the country. This will facilitate more dependency on electric vehicles, both privately owned and public. Certain incentives are also expected to be offered in these zones.

Other Points

Budget 2022 further states that the National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 kilometres in 2022-23.

Lastly, the ongoing worldwide semiconductor and chip shortage will be addressed and prioritized in India. This will reduce the soaring waiting period and regular price hikes of vehicles.