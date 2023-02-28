Kia Carens Completes Its First Year In India: A CD Recap
Published On Feb 28, 2023 08:41 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens
The MPV has become one of India’s top premium offerings and a lot more expensive over time
It is no small feat for Kia to become one of India’s top five automotive brands after launching its first model for the market in 2019 with the Seltos SUV. In February 2022, Kia entered the mass-market MPV space with the Carens and it has been a very well-received model in its first year of sales.
Here’s a recap of everything that’s changed with the Carens in the past 12 months:
Prices
The Carens is a premium offering but it arrived with aggressively low introductory prices. Now, the prices, including the third hike at the start of 2023, are more indicative of the MPV’s market positioning - above the Maruti XL6 and below the Toyota Innova. Here’s the variant-wise change in prices since launch:
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Launch price
|
Current price
|
Difference
|
Premium 1.5 MT
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.20 lakh
|
Rs 1.21 lakh
|
Prestige 1.5 MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Rs 1.41 lakh
|
Premium 1.4 Turbo MT
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.55 lakh
|
Rs 56,000
|
Prestige 1.4 Turbo MT
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
Rs 76,000
|
Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo MT
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 14.25 lakh
|
Rs 76,000
|
Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT
|
Rs 14.59 lakh
|
Rs 15.25 lakh
|
Rs 66,000
|
Luxury 1.4 Turbo MT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.70 lakh
|
Rs 71,000
|
Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo MT
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh#
|
Rs 81,000
|
Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.90 lakh#
|
Rs 91,000
# - This is the price for the six-seater layout and the seven-seat version costs an extra Rs 5,000.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Expectedly, the biggest price jump has been for the entry-level trims at over a lakh, and the highest for the Prestige 1.5 petrol-manual at Rs 1.41 lakh. The smallest increment has been observed for the entry-level 1.4-litre turbo-petrol trim at just Rs 56,000.
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Launch price
|
Current price
|
Difference
|
Premium MT
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.15 lakh
|
Rs 1.16 lakh
|
Prestige MT
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.35 lakh
|
Rs 1.36 lakh
|
Prestige Plus MT
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 14.85 lakh
|
Rs 1.36 lakh
|
Luxury MT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.30 lakh
|
Rs 1.31 lakh
|
Luxury Plus MT
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.50 lakh#
|
Rs 1.31 lakh
|
Luxury Plus AT
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.40 lakh#
|
Rs 1.41 lakh
# - This is the price for the six-seater layout and the seven-seat version costs an extra Rs 5,000.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The price hike for the Carens with the 1.5-litre diesel engine has been higher than the petrol version. All variants have gotten dearer by over a lakh with the least premium on the base option. The highest price jump is for the top-spec diesel-automatic variant, tied with the one-above-base petrol-manual variant, at Rs 1.41 lakh.
Unimpressive Safety Results
Even though the Carens was the first mass-market model in India to offer six airbags as standard, its performance in the Global NCAP crash tests was underwhelming. The MPV secured a three-star safety rating overall, faring worse than the Renault Triber, and this was before the testing protocol was updated to be even more stringent. The key reason for this unexpectedly low score was the bodyshell integrity and footwell areas that were rated unstable.
Recall
The Kia Carens only underwent one known recall since launch. It was in October over a reported concern about the airbag control module that could be fixed with a free software patch. It is not known exactly how many units were included in that recall.
No feature upgrades needed
Since the Kia Carens arrived as a fully-loaded feature-rich MPV, it has not received any updates in its first year. Even with the launch of improved versions of its rivals, the Carens is still the most premium offering in its niche. Kia has equipped it with features like electric tumble assist in the second row seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 12.5-inch digital driver’s display.
Also read: Top 10 Features Kia Carens Still Offers Over The 2022 Maruti XL6 And Ertiga
ICOTY Winner
Perhaps the biggest feather in the cap for the Kia Carens is that it was recently crowned the Indian Car Of The Year 2023 (for cars launched in 2022), beating the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Maruti Grand Vitara.
Its popularity can be recognised through its sales performance too, presently averaging over 5,000 units a month, which is a lot more than that of the Maruti XL6.
Expected Changes
The Carens shares its underpinnings with the Seltos SUV which is also yet to receive any major changes. Therefore, we don’t expect the Kia MPV to sport any big changes anytime soon, except maybe a replacement for its 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine as witnessed with its sibling brand, Hyundai.
Related: Hyundai Gives Updated Alcazar Turbo-petrol Engine, Opens Bookings
We also hope that Kia introduces a special edition anniversary variant for the Carens with a special exterior finish, like it did with the Seltos and Sonet SUVs.
Read More on : Carens diesel
- Renew Kia Carens Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful