The updated feature sets of the Maruti are still a step behind the more premium model from Kia

The Maruti XL6 and Ertiga have recently been updated to offer more premium features to catch up with their newest competitor – the Kia Carens. While the Eritga continues to be offered with fewer premium comforts as the most affordable option in the segment, the XL6 now comes with ventilated front seats and a 360-degree view camera. However, the Kia Carens is still a step ahead of the Maruti MPVs and here are the top ten features it offers over them both:

Digital driver’s display

As standard, the Carens gets a 7.5-inch LCD display for the instrument cluster. Go one step higher and you get a fully digital instrument cluster with a 12.5-inch LCD including a 4.2-inch TFT colour display. In comparison, the Maruti MPVs get a vertically-oriented TFT multi-information display between the analog dials.

Curtain airbags

The Carens’s standard safety kit is still the best in its category with a total of six airbags as standard: dual front, side and curtain airbags. While the updated XL6 and Ertiga have improved their safety list by adding side airbags for a total of four, they still miss out on curtain airbags. These offer improved safety for the heads of rear occupants in the event of an incident.

Sunroof

In its top variant, far pricier than its Maruti rivals, the Carens is equipped with an electric sunroof. While not the most functional feature, it is certainly one that elevates the premium experience of the cabin.

Smart air purifier

Kia was among the first brands in India to introduce an air purifier system integrated into the cabin in the mass market segments. The Carens gets this feature too but the location is a bit odd as the unit is mounted behind the driver’s seat, and not in the central console as on the Seltos. Still, it's a useful bit of kit and is offered from the one-below-top Luxury trim.

Larger central display

The Carens gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen HD display for the infotainment system, similar to the Seltos. Even in its lower trims, the Kia MPV is equipped with an 8-inch central display, which is still larger than the 7-inch display offered in the Maruti MPVs.

Wireless smartphone connectivity

While Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become almost standard features for a touchscreen infotainment system, the more premium cars now offer it as a wireless function. The Carens is the more premium MPV compared to the Ertiga and XL6.

2nd row seat with electric tumble assist

One of the defining characteristics of an MPV is the third-row of seats. The Carens makes it easier to access the third row since its second-row seats get a one-touch electric tumble function. Meanwhile, the XL6 and Ertiga don’t have a tumble function for the middle row seats.

Ambient mood lighting

The cabin of the Carens looks even more premium at night with its 64-colour ambient mood lighting. The lighting is just below the dashboard and it spreads onto the front doors as well. It is offered from the Luxury trim onwards. In the top variant, the ambient lighting can also be linked to drive modes.

Drive modes

The petrol-automatic variants of the Kia Carens come with three drive modes: Sport, Normal, and Eco. These modes electronically influence the responsiveness of the powertrain. Its 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful in this space with 140PS and 242Nm, and comes with the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Premium sound system

In its top trim, the Kia MPV is equipped with an 8-speaker Bose sound system. This premium audio system makes for a better cabin experience compared to the standard 6-speaker system in the Maruti MPVs.

