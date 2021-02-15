Published On Feb 15, 2021 04:36 PM By Sonny

The biggest name among EVs could enter the Indian market by the end of 2021

Tesla registered its Indian subsidiary in January 2021.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa confirmed that Tesla Inc will set up an EV manufacturing facility in the state.

Tesla expected to make its Indian market debut with the Model 3 sedan.

Model 3 is likely to be priced at Rs 60 lakh.

Locally-made Teslas to be relatively less expensive with shorter waiting times.

It has been a good year so far for Tesla fans in India. One month after the EV-giant registered its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has confirmed that “American firm Tesla will open its electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka.”The statement is reportedly from a release which listed the benefits for the southern state as per the Union Budget 2021.

Tesla’s facilities are also known as Gigafactories. As of now, it seems that Karnataka will be the state for the company’s India operations. The American carmaker’s EVs are famous for their range and performance, but they are not exactly budget-friendly. Even the entry-level Model 3 sedan has a starting price of around Rs 26.5 lakh (direct conversion from US dollars to Indian rupee). Being a CBU import, the price could easily be double that amount, owing to the various taxes that would be applicable. However, thanks to localised manufacturing, we hope the EV would be relatively economical.

The Model 3 is expected to be Tesla’s debut offering in India. It will likely be available in the Long Range variant first, which has a claimed range of 569km on full charge. It features a dual-motor setup for its AWD powertrain, allowing the 0-96kph sprint in just 4.2 seconds. The entry-level Standard Range Plus uses a single RWD electric motor and has a claimed range of 423km.The top-spec Performance uses a tuned version of the Long Range drivetrain and has a claimed range of 507km.

While India is unlikely to get Tesla AutoPilot autonomous driving technology, it could still offer semi-autonomous safety tech such as blind-spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking. Other premium features of the Model 3 cabin will also be available, including the massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display and climate controls, power-adjustable seats, a panoramic glass roof and a 14-speaker audio system.

The Tesla Model 3 will not have any direct rival when launched in India. That said, the EV will be an alternative to the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volvo V60, and Audi A4. It is likely to launch here as a CBU unit by the end of 2021.