Apr 06, 2023

With the update, the Wrangler has added multiple cosmetic and functional features including a new 12.3-inch touchscreen and 12-way powered and heated front seats

The Jeep Wrangler has been given a midlife update for the American market. As you can probably tell, the majority of the changes are cosmetic, with some relating to the cabin and features list.

Will Keep You Gazing At It

Jeep has given the facelifted Wrangler the same updated seven-slot grille (with slimmer and black-textured slots) that debuted on the Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary edition. It has enabled the carmaker to add a factory-fitted winch (with up to around 3,650kg towing capability) on the front bumper of the off-road oriented Rubicon iteration. It also gets a front windshield-integrated antenna to avoid it getting caught in trees while offroading.

The midlife update also brings with it new tyre sizes, ranging from 17- to 20-inches for the standard Wrangler and 32- to 35-inches for the Rubicon version. Jeep is also offering a plethora of top, door and windshield combinations to choose from, including a new soft-top (as standard), two hardtops and dual-door group with detachable doors.

A More Modern Cabin

With the facelift, the cabin of the Wrangler gets soft-touch materials around the instrument panel with contrast stitching and Nappa leather seats. The dashboard also gets an upgrade as the previously offered circular central AC vents have now become sleeker horizontal units to accommodate the bigger touchscreen above. Jeep has ensured that the SUV offers a quieter ride by using more sound-proofing materials in and around the cabin.

Jeep has also ensured that the Wrangler scores big on practicality by providing it with up to seven USB type-A and type-C charging ports (two type-Cs up front), multiple 12V sockets in the cabin and even a 115V AC power socket for plugging in some home electronic devices.

Wishful Feature Upgrades

The most significant update, however, is the crisper 12.3-inch touchscreen system (biggest so far for the nameplate) running Stellantis’s latest Uconnect 5 operating system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets more connected car features, five user profiles and a valet mode, voice recognition, and Alexa “home-to-car” connectivity.

For adventure seekers in the US, Jeep has added the “Trails Offroad” software into the infotainment unit, which can be upgraded via subscription to access over 3,000 such trails. It shows many famous off-road trails including Jeep’s “62 Badge of Honour” paths across the country.

Jeep has also provided the facelifted Wrangler with 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, heated steering wheel, front camera, and nine-speaker Alpine music system. In terms of safety, it gets 85+ features including side and curtain airbags, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Off-road and Powertrain Details

Jeep has given the 2024 Wrangler updated front and rear axles and an improved crawl ratio. The off-roader also gets better approach, breakover and departure angles along with revised ground clearance and improved water-wading ability.

Among the multiple powertrains available – including an electrified 4xe version – the facelifted Wrangler gets a 270PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (with an eight-speed AT) and a 285PS, 3.6-litre V6 petrol unit with engine start/stop (mated to either a six-speed MT or an eight-speed AT).

India Launch And Price

We expect Jeep to bring the facelifted Wrangler to India sometime in 2024 at an expected starting price of Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an alternative to the Land Rover Defender. The current Wrangler is a locally assembled offering in our market.

