Published On Feb 19, 2021 03:43 PM By Sonny for Isuzu MU-X

There’s a new-gen mu-X in Thailand, but it seems we’ll have to settle with the older model

Isuzu is yet to launch BS6-compliant passenger models in India.

The new-gen mu-X full-size SUV debuted in Thailand in late 2020, with new styling and more features.

The old mu-X has been spied testing in India, likely with a BS6-compliant 3.0-litre diesel engine.

Expect new features on offer, the SUV to take on the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The BS6 mu-X could be priced from Rs 27 lakh onwards, expected to launch in the coming months.

Isuzu had reportedly stopped production of its BS4 vehicles in December 2019. The carmaker was expected to launch the BS6-compliant models sometime in 2020, but that had to be put on the back burner because of the pandemic. While there’s no new Isuzu passenger vehicle in India, it seems like that could change soon. An mu-X has been spied testing in Bengaluru, and it is likely the BS6 version of the full-size SUV.

Towards the end of 2020, Isuzu had launched the new-gen mu-X in Thailand. However, based on the test mule that was spied, it seems like we will have to make do with the previous-gen model, at least for now. The SUV is expected to get a BS6-compliant version of the same 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which will continue to be paired with an automatic transmission and an optional 4WD. In the latest Thai-spec model, this engine produces 190PS and 450Nm, and is paired to a 6-speed torque convertor.

While the older mu-X cabin will feel dated compared to that of its rivals, it should still offer plenty of space. The Isuzu SUV had a bare-bones feature list, despite being priced at nearly Rs 30 lakh. Its dashboard had utilitarian styling while covering the basics such as cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system (without Android Auto or Apple CarPlay), leather upholstery, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. Although we won’t get the new mu-X just yet, the BS6 update will likely bring on additional features to keep it competent.

The earlier Isuzu announcement regarding the BS6 upgrade suggested that prices could increase by as much as Rs 4 lakh. However, the company is likely to price the updated mu-X from Rs 27 lakh to position it just beneath primary competitors like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. We can expect the Japanese carmaker to launch the India-spec new-gen mu-X in the future

Image Source