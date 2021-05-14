If You Own An SUV You Can Get A Massive Discount On The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander
The limited period offer is valid only on the first lot of vehicles
The entry-level D-Max Hi-Lander is being offered at flat Rs 1.5 lakh off.
However, you can avail the discount only if you own an SUV.
Promotional offer only valid for the first lot of bookings.
It gets a 1.9-litre diesel engine, rated at 163PS and 360Nm.
A 6-speed manual transmission and 4X2 drivetrain offered as standard with the Hi-Lander.
The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is priced at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).
Isuzu has rolled out a cash discount of flat Rs 1.5 lakh on the D-Max Hi-Lander, however, it is available only if you already own an SUV.
Isuzu recently launched the 2021 D-Max after a year of temporary discontinuation. It is now available in V-Cross and the new base-spec Hi-Lander trims, with the latter available at an introductory price of Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).
The offer is valid for any SUV ranging from the Maruti Vitara Brezza to the Toyota Fortuner. Also, this is not an exchange offer, but a flat discount. However, this promotional offer is only applicable for the first lot of bookings, with no specific deadline. So, if you are actually interested in the Hi-Lander and are eligible for this offer, now is the perfect time to book one!
The 163PS/360Nm 1.9-litre diesel engine remains standard for the V-Cross as well as the Hi-Lander. However, the Hi-Lander is equipped only with a 6-speed manual and 4X2 drivetrain, while the V-Cross is offered with the choice of 6-speed AT and 4X4 over the Hi-Lander.
The Hi-Lander features halogen headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels, manual AC, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, and dual front airbags. The V-Cross additionally offers Bi-projector LED headlamps, push-button start-stop, automatic AC, cruise control, electrically adjustable driver seat, six airbags, rear parking camera, traction control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment.
The D-Max is priced between Rs 16.98 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom Chennai). It faces no competition as of now.
